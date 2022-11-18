Theranos sentencing – latest: Lawyers say jailing Elizabeth Homes would be ‘unnecessary’

The founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Homes, is set to appear for sentencing tomorrow in federal court in San Jose, California.

Prosecutors are demanding that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the company’s fraudulant claims.

Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defence attorneys’ characterisation that Holmes had been unfairly victimised, in part by media coverage.

She was convicted last year of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Holmes’ lawyers have cast her as a scapegoat who overcame a toxic relationship to become a loving mother. They have argued that sending Holmes to prison was “unnecessary”.

“We acknowledge that this may seem a tall order given the public perception of this case especially when Ms Holmes is viewed as the caricature, not the person,” the court filing said earlier this week.

Key Points

Prosecutors ask judge to impose 15-year prison sentence

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.

Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys’ characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage.

Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

Holmes has asked for leniency for her crimes

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has cast herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company.

In an 82-page document filed last week, Holmes' lawyers tried to persuade US District Judge Edward Davila that sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, partly because she has already been stigmatized by intense media coverage that has turned her into a “caricature to be mocked and vilified."

If Davila decides she send her to prison, Holmes' lawyers argued she should be sentenced to no more than 18 months — a fraction of the maximum of 20 years she is facing after being convicted on four felony counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year.

Elizabeth Holmes asks for leniency for her Theranos crimes

A bid for a new trial faltered early on

A key witness in the Elizabeth Holmes trial reiterated his initial testimony which had been questioned by defence attorneys, causing the Theranos founder’s bid for a new trial to falter.

Key witness in Elizabeth Holmes trial stands by original testimony

Holmes sought new trial claiming key witness regrets original testimony

In September, the Theranos founder asked for a new trial just weeks before her original sentencing date.

In a court filing, Ms Holmes stated that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, a key witness in her initial trial, visited her home on August 8 and told her partner that prosecutors had twisted his testimony.

Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial claiming key witness regrets testimony

Why was Elizabeth Holmes's sentencing postponed?

Elizabeth Holmes’s sentencing was postponed in early October after claims that the prosecution allegedly engaged in misconduct.

Elizabeth Holmes's sentencing delayed as prosecutors accused of 'twisting' testimony

Will Silicon Valley learn anything from Holmes's conviction?

The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley s culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons.

Will anyone in the tech industry actually take this moment to heart? Don’t count on it.

What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?

Profile: Elizabeth Holmes

Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder ahead of her sentencing.

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder

Citing key witness regrets, Holmes sought new trial

Also in September, the disgraced Theranos CEO requested a new trial, asserting in a court filing that a key witness for the prosecution now regrets the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup.

Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial, cites key witness' regrets

Judge declined to overturn Holmes's guilty verdict

In September, a federal judge on tentatively declined to overturn the jury conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. That leaves the former Silicon Valley star a step closer to serving prison time.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict

Sunny Balwani, Holmes' ex-lover and Theranos partner, was also convicted of fraud and conspiracy

In July 2022, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was also found guilty of fraud and conspiracy charges.

Elizabeth Holmes' ex-lover and Theranos partner Sunny Balwani found guilty of fraud

Premium: Silicon Valley will never learn, even after Theranos founder's conviction

Greed, fear, and desire are all alive and well in California. Tech entrepreneurs with a good sales pitch will always be able to part fools from their money, writes James Moore.

Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted – but Silicon Valley won't learn | James Moore

How the Theranos founder was convicted of fraud and conspiracy

In January 2022, a jury found once-ascendant Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in her former blood-testing start-up company Theranos, which promised a revolutionary advancement in healthcare while raising millions of dollars.

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud and conspiracy at Theranos startup

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors in her former blood-testing startup company, Theranos, concluding a trial that gripped both Silicon Valley and the international media outlets which initially helped propel her to stardom.

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder

ICYMI: Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial, cites key witness' regrets

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes requested a new trial earlier in September, asserting in a court filing that a key witness for the prosecution now regrets the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup.

Elizabeth Holmes seeks new trial, cites key witness' regrets

ICYMI: Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict

A federal judge, in September, tentatively declined to overturn the jury conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. That leaves the former Silicon Valley star a step closer to serving prison time.

Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict

ICYMI: Elizabeth Holmes' bid for new trial takes hit as key witness stands by original testimony

The sentencing of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was delayed.

The decision was made by US District Judge Edward Davila, Mr Davida reviewed claims raised by Holmes’s attorneys that the prosecution allegedly engaged in misconduct by forcing a key witness in her initial trial to give testimony that made “everyone look bad.”

Elizabeth Holmes's sentencing delayed as prosecutors accused of 'twisting' testimony

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors in her former blood-testing startup company, Theranos, concluding a trial that gripped both Silicon Valley and the international media outlets which initially helped propel her to stardom.

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder

ICYMI: Elizabeth Holmes asks for leniency for her Theranos crimes

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company.

Elizabeth Holmes asks for leniency for her Theranos crimes

Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.

Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

