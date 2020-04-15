Therap Becomes First Technology Partner of the Charting the LifeCourse Nexus™

UMKC's Charting the LifeCourse tools available to electronically document the curriculum

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, national leader in web-based documentation, reporting and communication solutions for Medicaid-funded Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), and Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS), is happy to announce Therap as the first official technology partner of the Charting the LifeCourse Nexus™.

The Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) framework and tools were developed at the UMKC Institute of Human Development (UMKC IHD), a University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD), to help individuals and families of all abilities and ages develop visions for a good life, identify how to find and access supports, and discover how to live the lives they want to live.

Through the partnership, Therap and UMKC IHD are combining the strengths of the person-centered CtLC tools with Therap's secure, electronic platform to allow documentation and data exchange. The combined tools will enhance collaboration, transparency and access to needed supports for individuals with disabilities and their families. Therap supports this vision and sees the partnership with UMKC IHD as an opportunity for continued innovation in providing individuals and families tools to assist them in developing good lives.

"Therap is excited to reach this agreement to become the first official technology partner of the Charting the LifeCourse Nexus center," said Jeff Case, Therap's National Director of Business Development. "Therap's platform offers individuals and families a digital solution. Our technology partnership with CtLC will allow our customers to securely share their visions for a good life with the professionals who serve them, using the LifeCourse Tools. We are proud to integrate these tools into our digital platform for increased access and collaboration between individuals, families, and professionals."

UMKC IHD sees the partnership as a natural fit that will help advance understanding of the CtLC core principles and improve the quality of life for many more individuals and families.

"The Therap team has demonstrated great commitment to the core CtLC principles, which prioritize the person, family, and individual choice," said Dr. Sheli Reynolds, Director of the CtLC Nexus. "They incorporated the framework into their culture as a company, sending a large group of leadership and staff through our full CtLC Ambassador training series. We welcome them as our first official Technology Partners and are confident that this collaboration will be a great asset to their national and international network of service providers and the people they serve."

Therap is now able to offer CtLC tools on its platform with options to utilize the Life Trajectory, Integrated Supports Star, and Tools for Developing a Vision. Therap providers already using Therap's platform can additionally benefit from CtLC resources available on the software to strengthen their person-centered approach.

About Charting the LifeCourse Nexus ™:

The Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) framework and tools were created to help individuals and families of all abilities and ages develop visions for good lives, think about what they need to know and do, identify how to find or develop supports, and discover what it takes to live the lives they want to live. The CtLC Nexus supports a community of learning that champions transformational change through knowledge exchange, capacity building and collaborative engagement. CtLC is housed within the University of Missouri-Kansas City Institute for Human Development (UMKC IHD), Missouri's University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD).

