Therap Releases Staff/Visitor Log Questionnaire Form in Response to COVID-19 Crisis

WATERBURY, Conn., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's new COVID-19 Staff/Visitor Log Questionnaire Form has been designed to allow agencies to closely monitor the health conditions of the staff members and visitors working with individuals to provide Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS). The new feature allows for recording vital information including temperature of the staff/visitor, whether COVID-19 symptoms were evident in the staff/visitor and how long the staff/visitor was in the vicinity of individuals they were providing services. Therap allows this imperative information to be documented using this module to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread from staff/visitors to individuals by ensuring staff/visitors with COVID-19 symptoms are identified at the earliest. This module includes the option to generate aggregated reports for analysis by assignable users from the agencies.

Therap has additionally made numerous modifications in several essential modules to extend further support to agencies offering HCBS. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Therap has introduced new features in GER/Incident Reporting, Billing and EVV. There are now additional templates available for addressing the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. Along with COVID-19 templates for Individual Service Program (ISP) and Care Plan in the Global Template Library, there are new templates for COVID-19 Screening, Hand Washing and Social Contacts/Visitors. Therap's COVID-19 Response Page features new documentation materials for tracking the impacts of COVID-19 with Vital Signs Reporting and COVID-19 Diagnosis. The webpage features supporting videos including the COVID-19 Awareness Video which emphasizes using the Therap system for virtual visits, remote visits or telehealth with extensive functionalities.

Therap has displayed continuous support for its customers worldwide during this COVID-19 pandemic. Therap ensures that user data, access, and communication remain secure and available to all Therap users as its data centers and infrastructure remain unaffected. Therap staff continues to provide support working remotely for extended hours, even on the weekends so that issues are resolved and effective advice can be implemented immediately.

Therap's Developmental Disabilities software is widely used for documentation, communication, and reporting in the HCBS and broader LTSS community.

