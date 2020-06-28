When Will TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Breakeven?

TherapeuticsMD, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TXMD): TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women’s healthcare company in the United States. The US$326m market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -US$176.1m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$193.5m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is TXMD’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for TXMD, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering TXMD, the consensus is breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$21m in 2022. TXMD is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which TXMD must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 70% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving TXMD’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I would like to bring into light with TXMD is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

