Therapist charged with medicaid fraud

Paul Cuno-Booth, The Keene Sentinel, N.H.
·1 min read

Mar. 13—A therapist who lives in Rindge was arrested earlier this month on charges alleging she defrauded Connecticut's Medicaid program of tens of thousands of dollars, according to that state's Division of Criminal Justice.

Kelly Ann Stutzman, 56, faces felony charges of health insurance fraud and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community in Hartford Superior Court.

Stutzman, who has been released on bail, did not respond to a request for comment this week.

The investigation into Stutzman began with a Connecticut Department of Social Services data analysis that identified "providers with excessive service hours," according to an affidavit written in February by Inspector Nancy E. McClure of the Division of Criminal Justice's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. The review found 32 days on which Stutzman billed for 24 hours or more of behavioral health services, McClure wrote.

Investigators reviewed records showing Stutzman claimed to have provided services to people in their homes, when they were actually hospitalized or living in a skilled nursing facility at the time, according to the affidavit. They also identified numerous instances of Stutzman billing for services provided by interns or other employees of her company, K-Assist LLC, who were not licensed to provide those services, McClure wrote.

The Division of Criminal Justice said in a news release that Stutzman is accused of receiving more than $60,000 in Medicaid payments through such practices from 2016 to 2019.

Paul Cuno-Booth can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1409, or pbooth@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @PCunoBoothKS

