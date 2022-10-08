Therapist who lives in Manchester accused child-pornography distribution

Oct. 8—A mental-health therapist who lives in Manchester was charged Thursday with federal child exploitation offenses, specifically possession and distribution of child pornography, authorities said.

Arrested in the case was Luis Antonio Rosado, 29, who has lived in an apartment at 465 Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester, according to federal court documents.

After his arrest, Rosado appeared in U.S. District Court in Hartford, where Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson ordered him released on a $100,000 bond but imposed conditions of home confinement and GPS monitoring, authorities said in a statement.

Authorities allege that in April and June of this year, Rosado used two Kik Messenger accounts "to upload and distribute 83 video files depicting the sexual abuse of children, including prepubescent children."

One child seen in pornographic videos is described in a law enforcement officer's affidavit as a toddler.

Child pornography distribution carries five to 20 years in federal prison, while possession of such material carries up to 10 years, authorities say.

During a search of the Buckland Hills Drive apartment this week, Rosado confessed to having traded pornographic videos of children between ages 8 and 14, Special Agent Molly E. Reale of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in another affidavit.

During the same interview, Rosado confirmed that he is a clinical therapist at Community Mental Health Affiliates in New Britain, according to the agent. He said he works with patients ranging from elementary school children to adults, adding that his patients experience mental-health and trauma-related issues, the agent reported.

A preliminary review of electronic devices seized from Rosado's apartment "did not show any evidence of child exploitative material," the agent reported.

Rosado explained that he had deleted all child pornography from his devices, according to the agent.

The investigation started with two tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Kik Messenger, according to a law enforcement affidavit.

Authorities say child exploitation can be reported by visiting

www.cybertipline.com

