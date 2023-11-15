Therapist who worked with at-risk youth at state school faces sexual exploitation charges

A former state employee and therapist who worked at the State Training School for boys in Eldora has been charged with sexual exploitation and misconduct, authorities said Wednesday.

The Eldora Police Department was made aware of sexual misconduct allegations against the employee, Sarah Perry, on Oct. 29, Chief Nick Hassebrock said in statement. He told the Des Moines Register the alleged misconduct involved a student under the age of 18.

The primary purpose of the school, located in Hardin County, is to provide supervision and rehabilitation programs geared toward at-risk students aged 12 to 18, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website.

“The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services recently became aware of serious allegations regarding a staff member at the State Training School in Eldora and took immediate action to ensure the safety of students on campus,” Alex Carfrae, spokesperson for the department, said in a statement.

Perry was placed on administrative leave and authorities were notified of the allegations, Carfrae said. State officials fired Perry during the investigation.

More: Iowa juvenile justice system is 'rife with disparities', task force finds

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is our highest priority and we take these matters incredibly seriously,” Carfrae said.

Perry has been charged with sexual exploitation by therapist, sexual exploitation by therapist within one year of service and sexual misconduct with an offender, Hassebrock said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State Training School therapist charged with sexual misconduct