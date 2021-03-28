Therapists share 8 things in your living room that could be causing you stress - and how to handle them

Joey Hadden
living room stress
Some common living room stressors are not enough light and too much technology. Joey Hadden/Insider

  • Your living room should be a chill zone, but the way it looks may be increasing your stress levels.

  • Therapists shared eight common things that may add to stress in a den, like visible plugs and cords.

  • Therapist Cecille Ahrens tells Insider our home environment is related to our overall mental health.

Light-colored living room furniture and decor can cause stress for guests.

living room
A living room with white furniture. Image Source/Getty Images

While it can look really beautiful, therapist Weena Cullins said that giving your living room a "showroom feel" could cause stress to visitors by making them feel like everything must stay clean.

"If the owner has created a showroom feel and seeks to maintain cleanliness at all times, it can be stressful for guests who want to get comfortable but fear creating stains or leaving dirt or marks that will definitely show," Cullins said.

Insufficient lighting can make people feel down.

GettyImages 697562483
A dimly lit living space. Westend61/Getty Images

Cullins said that rooms with insufficient lighting could make certain tasks hard to accomplish, while rooms with bright artificial lighting that can't be dimmed can make sleeping and relaxing difficult.

"It's important to consider the function of each room in your home and purchase lighting that helps achieve its purpose," Cullins said. "Adding lamps, wall sconces, dimmers, or ceiling lights can help redefine a space that promotes stress."

In her home, Ahrens uses neutral tones and sunlight to keep calm and centered.

"While the research on color psychology is mixed, it appears depression is helped by white and green light," she said.

Ahrens takes advantage of natural light in her living space and will "open windows and doors for fresh air whenever it is weather-permitting," she said.

Certain common living room sounds, like background conversations and what's on TV, may induce stress.

calming home
A TV may cause stress, while calming music may not. Joey Hadden/Insider

Noise is a common stressor, Ahrens said, and it comes in many forms, from the TV to conversations.

"Not all noise is unpleasant or stressful. The idea here is to be more mindful of the quality and quantity," Ahrens said.

Loewen suggests turning off the TV when you're not watching and paying attention to how the noise of the TV makes you feel, "especially while watching the news."

If it makes you feel stressed, Loewen recommends swapping out TV for calming music.

Looking at TV screens can elevate stress levels, too.

TV pediatrician
An arrow points to a flatscreen TV. asbe/Getty Images

Ahrens said that exposing yourself to visual technology can induce stress, especially if it's a lot in one space.

Clutter in your living room can increase your stress and make it tough to relax.

living room stress
Cord clutter is a common stress inducer. Joey Hadden/Insider

Disorganization and clutter typically induce stress, according to Ahrens.

"A dirty space can signal chaos and discomfort to our bodies which in turn create stress and tension," Cullins said.

With televisions, speakers, and other electronic devices, living rooms are often home to loose wires and cords. "This can be visually disturbing for some people," Cullins said.

Mark Loewen, a therapist and the founder of LaunchPad Counseling, previously told Insider that clutter gives our minds more visual information to process.

"By freeing up space, you are giving your mind a break, too," he said.

Outdated or worn-out furniture may prompt feelings of stress.

couch on curb
An old chair that was kicked to the curb. LongHa2006/Getty Images

"Outdated decor or run-down furniture can bring down our spirits," Ahrens said.

For example, Ahrens said a run-down dining table might keep you from eating in that space often.

"If your living-room couch is old, dirty, or outdated, you may not feel as relaxed being in that space," Ahrens said.

Working in your living room can make it harder to relax in the same space.

living room
Therapists do not recommend working and relaxing in the same area of your home. Joey Hadden/Insider

"During this past year, when many people were working from home, it became very difficult for people to separate work from their personal life," Sank said. "By creating a separate area where you work versus relax, you are not only creating a physical separation but a mental separation from the two."

Sank added that separating your work and chill environments could be tough when living in a small space.

"Even changing up the chair or table you sit in to work versus relax can make a big difference," she said.

Anywhere in the home, unfinished projects can create stress, Ahrens said.

living room
An unfinished living room. Kristyna Davidova/Getty Images

An unfinished living room renovation could add to your stress.

"When we are surrounded by things that do not feel inviting or soothing or invokes some kind of a stress response, we tend to spend much less time in that space," Ahrens said.

Read the original article on Insider

