Therapy Brands Welcomes Neil Watkins as Chief Information Security Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands has announced Neil Watkins as their new Chief Information Security Officer. Watkins brings more than 20 years' experience in helping companies meet strategic objectives by utilizing a risk-based approach as a catalyst to drive sustainable business results. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the strategic, operational and budgetary aspects of data management and protection for the company.

Most recently, Watkins served as Co-Founder & Principle – Global Security, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy at Asureti where he was responsible for leading, designing, executing, delivering and continuously improving high-quality delivery of their global service and technology solutions.

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the Therapy Brands team and look forward to making an impact on our technology and security operations," said Watkins.

In addition to his executive management experience, Watkins has also served in entrepreneurship, service leadership, partnerships, growth and revenue and operational expense management roles.

"Neil's impressive track record of data and security management across a diverse range of industries brings immense value to Therapy Brands," said James Hughes, Chief Technology Officer. "We look forward to having him share his insight and talent as part of our executive leadership team."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/ .

