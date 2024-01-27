Therapy dog honored for comforting children interviewed at Mary Abbott House

Jan. 27—A four legged employee at the Mary Abbott Children's House was recently honored for doing what she does best, listening.

Friday afternoon during the Oklahoma Veterinary Conference, Andree' Harper, executive director of Mary Abbott House, and therapy dog Phoebe received the Hero Award for the work they do in the community on a daily basis.

Dr. John Otto, who nominated Harper and Phoebe for the award, said Phoebe was the perfect candidate to be recognized and honored.

"Phoebe, I think, demonstrates all of the good between the human and animal bond," Otto said. "She helps the child walk through a very difficult time in life by the unconditional love that a dog has for a human being. And there is no greater example than what she does with the children than the gift of the human animal bond."

The Hero Award recognizes the impact animals have on people's lives through heroic efforts of service or personal survival. Animals may receive the award by acting to save the life of a person and other performed services within the community.

"In Phoebe's case, it is helping the children go through the horrific process of the forensic interview," Otto said. "The dog is there to help the child be as comfortable as possible."

Phoebe was trained through Mabel Bassett's Guardian Angels Program, which works with local animal rescues to pair dogs with inmates who train the animals before adoption. Phoebe then continued her therapy dog training at Human Animal Link of Oklahoma(HALO).

Harper said she is happy for Phoebe to get the recognition she deserves because she knows the therapy dogs at the Mary Abbott House are a very important part of the program.

"The dogs have been so much for our center," Harper said. "They immediately disarm the kids that walk through our doors that are untrusting of adults. They are really there to help the kids let their guard down and open up."

But she said the kids aren't the only ones who benefit from the relief that Phoebe brings to the house.

"Not only for the kids, but for the staff. She brings happiness into a room for our staff and everyone she comes into contact with," Harper said. "We will definitely continue our animal assisted therapy program."

Harper said she feels lucky to be the one that gets to experience the change Phoebe makes in people's lives on a daily basis.

"The relationship I have with her is very special," Harper said. "And it's fun to go to work everyday and know we are making a difference together."

The Mary Abbott House is a Child Advocacy Center for children to have a safe place to share their experiences regarding sexual abuse, physical abuse and neglect, as well as being a witness to a crime or in a drug endangered situation.

Otto said the programs offered at the House are important to the community and the therapy dogs need to be recognized for their part in that.

"It gives them hope when there is no hope," Otto said. "I think that is the most powerful gift in the world and Phoebe gives that to those children."