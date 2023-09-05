Therapy dogs bring relief to hardened inmates at Men's Central Jail

TechCrunch

As has been pointed out many, many times, lack of diversity is an ongoing problem in the tech startup and VC landscape. Zoom in on the Nordics region, and the lack of diversity sadly becomes even more acute. A report in 2020 revealed that the previous 10 years witnessed all-men founding teams never receiving less than 83% of Nordic VC funding, while all-women teams received barely 2.2% of funding.