New therapy K9 sworn into Ventura County Sheriff’s Office 

A four-legged “trendsetter” is the newest member of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

K9 Mellow raised his paw and was officially sworn in by VCSO Sheriff Fryhoff on Tuesday morning.

The Labrador Retriever is assigned to the Therapeutic Inmate Management Unit (TIMU), VCSO said on X, formerly Twitter.

K9 Mellow raised his paw and was officially sworn in by VCSO Sheriff Fryhoff on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (X/@VENTURASHERIFF)

Mellow will be at the forefront of the sheriff’s office’s new animal-assisted therapy program, which is focused on “supporting the emotional well-being of inmates struggling with mental illness.”

“With K9 Mellow, we will be able to provide the highest level of care for our vulnerable inmate population,” VCSO said.

More information on the Therapeutic Inmate Management Unit can be found here.

