Therapy in the office: banks take mental health fight in-house

The first Mental Health First Aiders in the Goldman Sachs London office on Fleet Street are seen in London

By Sinead Cruise

LONDON (Reuters) - In 'Billions', a U.S. television show set in the world of hedge funds, traders at the fictional Axe Capital regularly attend sessions with an in-house psychiatrist.

In real life, finance professionals are rarely so open about seeking psychological help.

On Wall Street and in the City of London, hyperambition and an 'always on' attitude are richly rewarded and people are often wary of revealing something that could be perceived as a weakness.

Two out of three people working in financial services have experienced mental health issues as a result of work or where work was a related factor, according to a 2018 survey, broadly in line with the wider workforce. The Mental Health at Work poll questioned over 4,600 British employees from a range of industries.

Many don't tell their bosses for fear of damaging their careers.

"Stigma definitely still exists," said Beth Robotham, an executive director at Goldman Sachs in London.

"Legislation is supposed to protect people from that kind of discrimination and employers are trying much, much harder but it would be naïve of me to say that that wasn't an issue any more."

Robotham experienced anxiety attacks when she was in charge of recruiting bankers focused on the healthcare sector for Goldman in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in 2010. It took her months to tell her managers and seek help.

"I just assumed that people like me must just fall out of 'the system', and therefore I should just keep quiet or else I will be pushed out," she said.

Robotham, deputy chair of the City Mental Health Alliance, which promotes good mental health among London's financial workforce, is one of a growing group of executives choosing to speak publicly about their problems to reassure others they are not alone.





SUFFER IN SILENCE

People can experience anxiety, depression and other mental health issues regardless of their job.

But punishing schedules can pile on extra pressure. All-nighters and 100-hour work weeks are not unusual in investment banking, particularly when working on deals or public offerings of debt or equity.

Some 44 percent of banking employees said they felt under excessive pressure to perform in their work, according to a survey of over 70,000 people carried out by Britain's Banking Standards Board last year. A quarter said that working at their firm was bad for their health.

In recent years, banks have tried to lighten workloads, relax dress codes and give staff more time to focus on life outside the office to retain talent and avoid costly burnout.

But bankers with mental health problems, especially those still early in their careers, are often reluctant to flag them in case their bosses think they can't hack the pace.

Matt Evans, global head of investment bank recruiting and head of firmwide recruiting for EMEA at JPMorgan, said he spent nearly 20 years concealing his struggle with depression until the bank's 'This Is Me' campaign in 2017 prompted him to share his experiences.

"There's been no downside for me in telling my story. The support I've had has been significant," he said. "I got promoted to MD after disclosing my condition."

Evans was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder and took three months off last year. He was phased back into work in December and says he is "100 percent convinced" the break will have no impact on his professional prospects.

But not everyone shares his confidence around attitudes to mental health.

While it is illegal for employers to discriminate against people for having mental health problems, more than half of 2,000 UK workers surveyed by health-tech firm Mynurva feared telling their manager would hinder their chances of promotion,

while 57% believed disclosure would harm relationships with colleagues.

Mynurva, which provides online counseling, also reported a surge in demand from financial executives who are bypassing their employers' services because they fear the consequences.

"The findings show the fear and embarrassment employees have when disclosing their condition to their employer. And it explains why professionals would rather suffer in silence than seek the necessary help," said Dr Zain Sikafi, CEO of Mynurva.





MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AIDERS