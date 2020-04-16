TherapyAppointment Announces Strategic Partnership With International Bancard

DETROIT, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Bancard, an industry-leading payment acceptance solutions provider, is launching a strategic partnership with TherapyAppointment, a pioneering and innovative complete Practice Management solution meeting the unique needs of psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists, social workers, and counselors throughout the United States. Through this partnership, International Bancard will leverage its proprietary integrated PassportConnect payment gateway and plug-and-play deployments offering industry-leading, secure and compliant POS technology to TherapyAppointment providers. Together, this powerful technology enables providers with a full-featured practice management system optimized for telehealth and remote practice management that is incredibly easy to implement.

International Bancard More

"International Bancard is thrilled to partner with TherapyAppointment particularly in today's challenging climate where counselling services are so critically needed," said John Badovinac, Vice President of Integrated Payments at International Bancard. "The work these professionals do is incredibly important, and we are proud to do all we can to simplify and streamline their practice workflows by deeply integrating payments and offering truly plug-and-play deployments, saving them time and effort."

"We are extremely pleased International Bancard took the time to learn about our practitioners and the challenges they face in efficiently managing their practices in a secure and compliant manner," said Carl Alguire, COO of TherapyAppointment. "Integrating to International Bancard was an incredibly easy and painless process that we were able to complete in only a couple of weeks. Our strategic partnership efforts resulted in a product that is optimized to add value in the COVID-19 pandemic environment we find ourselves in. We have specifically focused on offering Telehealth video calls, electronic messaging within our patient portal, and secure and affordable online payments. These enhancements enable our practitioners to spend more time doing what they love - focusing on the needs of their patients."

About TherapyAppointment

TherapyAppointment is an easy-to-use, HIPAA-compliant, EMR software solution for individual and group mental health practices. Our secure, cloud-based web platform allows you to run and manage your paperless psychotherapy practice (charting, billing, insurance filing, scheduling, appointment reminders, etc.) from any computer, smartphone, or mobile device. To learn more visit www.therapyappointment.com.

About International Bancard

International Bancard, is a Detroit-based FINTECH company providing payment acceptance solutions for businesses, financial institutions, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), associations and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) throughout North America. We offer seamless, secure, innovative payment solutions, take pride in understanding the needs and challenges of our clients and act with a sense of urgency in everything we do. We build relationships for life. To learn more visit www.InternationalBancard.com.

Contact: John Badovinac

JBadovinac@intlbancard.com

313-438-5809

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapyappointment-announces-strategic-partnership-with-international-bancard-301041575.html

SOURCE International Bancard Corporation