How Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

Anyone researching Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from TBPH's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.74, we can surmise that the Theravance Biopharma share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Theravance Biopharma shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Theravance Biopharma is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

How does TBPH's size impact its beta?

Theravance Biopharma is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of US$1.2b. Most companies this size are actively traded. It is quite common to see a small-cap stock with a beta greater than one. In part, that's because relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Theravance Biopharma share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether TBPH is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Theravance Biopharma’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

