Therearenow multiple investigations into CT state police false ticket scandal

Jul. 29—But who is investigating, and what they're looking into, has changed in the weeks since the audit came out. Some details still aren't clear as investigators — or, at least, potential investigators — play their cards close to their vests.

Here's a rundown of what we know so far about the multiple investigations into the State Police ticket writing scandal — and what's still not clear.

Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project

The audit was produced by the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project, a publicly funded group at UConn that analyzes racial profiling data from law enforcement agencies across Connecticut under state law.

Its report found that troopers likely entered at least 25,966 false traffic tickets into a State Police database that supervisors use to monitor ticket writing.

The project uses that same database to analyze traffic stops for signs of racial profiling under a state law. Because the false traffic tickets tended to identify the driver as white, they made it seem as if the State Police stopped more white drivers — and a lower percentage of non-white drivers — than they actually did.

The audit did not look at why troopers may have entered false tickets or whether it was intentional.

Since the audit came out, co-author Ken Barone has presented its findings in public on several occasions, including a community forum in Hartford this month hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a joint meeting Wednesday of the legislature's Judiciary and Public Safety and Security Committees.

Chief State's Attorney

Two days after the audit came out on June 28, Connecticut's top prosecutor, Chief State's Attorney Patrick Griffin, announced an investigation into its findings.

Griffin's office has released limited details about the nature and scope of that investigation.

The office was already investigating potential crimes by four troopers who collectively fabricated hundreds of tickets in 2018. That probe began last August, after an investigation by CT Insider revealed that the troopers avoided serious consequences even after internal affairs investigations substantiated the allegations against them.

The broader probe into the findings of the audit would be folded into the ongoing investigation into the four troopers, Griffin's office said at the time.

But Griffin may now be running out of time to charge those four troopers under Connecticut's five-year statute of limitations, experts told CT Insider.

It's not clear whether Griffin is still investigating either the four original troopers or the audit, as federal officials may have taken over the probe. More on that in a moment.

Former U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly

Shortly after Griffin's office launched its investigation, some experts criticized its independence because the State Police Central District Major Crime Squad appeared to be involved in the probe.

On July 19 — three weeks after the audit came out — Gov. Ned Lamont said he would appoint an outside firm to do an independent investigation.

"We're going to have an independent investigation to make sure this never happens again," Lamont said.

Five days later, Lamont appointed Deirdre M. Daly, the former U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, to carry out that investigation.

Former President Barack Obama appointed Daly as Connecticut's first female U.S. attorney in 2013. She served in the post until fall 2017 and is currently a partner at the Stamford law firm Finn Dixon & Herling LLP, where she co-chairs the litigation practice.

Daly has represented Lamont's wife's business, and her firm still does. The Office of State Ethics signed off on her appointment, saying it did not present a financial conflict of interest. But some experts have raised concerns about other potential perceived conflicts of interest from her appointment.

In a statement announcing Daly's appointment, Lamont said he has tasked her with finding out "how it happened, why it happened and how to prevent it from ever happening again."

Department of Justice

During the Judiciary and Public Safety and Security Committees' joint meeting on Wednesday, Commissioner James C. Rovella said the federal Department of Justice could soon launch a probe into the State Police.

"I believe the Department of Justice will be involved," said Rovella, who leads the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, which oversees the State Police.

Traffic enforcement on interstate highways is funded largely by grants from the federal government, pulling the scandal into the Justice Department's jurisdiction.

The Justice Department investigation opens up at least one new stitch: One of the top officials in the Connecticut U.S. Attorney's Office is Daly's husband, Alfred U. Pavlis.

Spokespeople for Rovella and the U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment to CT Insider.

Department of Transportation Inspector General

CT Insider broke the news that the inspector general for the federal Department of Transportation had sent a subpoena to the State Police demanding documents and an interview.

The subpoena didn't reference the ticket scandal directly, but it included a request for the names of 1,301 State Police employees — the exact number of troopers whose tickets were analyzed in the Racial Profiling Prohibition Project's audit.

Rovella confirmed the subpoena at Wednesday's meeting with legislators and went a step further, calling the Department of Transportation probe an investigation.

"There's a federal investigation that's looming presently, and there could be a second federal investigation this week," he said in reference to the Department of Transportation and the Department of Justice.

It's not clear how the Justice and Transportation probes will interact, but the two agencies have collaborated on investigations in the past.

State police

At Wednesday's meeting with legislators, the State Police said they are currently in the middle of their own analysis of the underlying data the Racial Profiling Prohibition Project used for its audit.

At least some of those findings are now in draft form, said Lieutenant Colonel Mark Davison, who oversees the Office of Administrative Services.

That data will be incorporated into an internal investigation, Davison testified, though he declined to provide lawmakers with a timeline for when that investigation will be complete.

Rovella sparred with lawmakers over what the State Police can provide them, and when, saying that the looming federal investigations complicate things.

"It's almost a ground stop for us," Rovella said. "Because we will not interfere nor tamper with a federal investigation."

Rovella ultimately committed to get the committees more information on how many officers it suspects may have falsified tickets by Oct. 15, but he said a full internal affairs investigation to establish intent would take more time.

State legislature

Lawmakers repeatedly asked the State Police for copies of their preliminary data and their investigative findings at Wednesday's joint meeting of the Judiciary and Public Safety and Security Committees.

Rovella pushed back on those questions, citing the looming federal investigations. But Judiciary co-chair Rep. Steven Stafstrom, a Democrat of Bridgeport, made it clear that the legislature will continue to look into the scandal.

"With all due respect to our friends in the federal government, our responsibility does not cease because of a federal investigation," Stafstrom said. "We have a responsibility to the taxpayers and citizens of Connecticut to conduct our own investigations, to have our own hearings and to find and dig for answers on these questions — irrespective of what federal investigation may or may not be going on."

It's not yet clear what form those investigations by the legislature will take, and no further hearings have been scheduled at this time. But nutmeggers can probably expect to hear more from lawmakers in the future.