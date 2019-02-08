There's up to 40% off laptops and desktops in the Dell UK refurbished weekend sale

Twitter More

Facebook More

You could spend your weekend unwinding at home, socialising with friends, or a combination of the two. You could also sprinkle a little bit of online shopping into the mix for the perfect weekend.

Dell knows the ingredients to ensure you get the weekend you've been dreaming about since Monday morning. That's why Dell has launched it's UK refurbished sale, with loads of bargains available right up until midnight on Monday, Feb. 11.

You can save up to 40% on desktops and up to 35% on a wide range of laptops, all refurbished to a high standard. Certified refurbished products have all been previously opened or used. These devices are then submitted to a rigorous refurbishing process to make sure they meet quality standards. Read more...

More about Dell, Refurbished, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Solo, and Dell Computer