There's a high bar for an August jobs report surprise: Morning Brief

Myles Udland
·Anchor
·4 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, September 3, 2021

The August jobs report matters like every other jobs report. 

In just a few hours, the Labor Department will release the August jobs report, and expectations are that hiring slowed down last month. 

Consensus estimates call for non-farm payroll growth of 725,000 during the month, with the unemployment rate expected to drop to a pandemic-era low of 5.2%. 

The eagerly-awaited data series comes as we've chronicled a modest softening in the pace of the economic recovery, while the backdrop of this rebound remains very much intact. Demand is strong for labor, goods, services, and so forth, while the spread of the Delta variant certainly cooled activity in some parts of the economy. 

But like all jobs reports, the focus on Friday is on what this data will (or will not) mean for Federal Reserve monetary policy. And the question Friday's report asks is simple: will this push the Fed to begin tapering its asset purchases?

In a story earlier this week on Yahoo Finance, my colleague Brian Cheung highlighted the importance of this morning's data in sussing out whether "substantial further progress" has been made on the labor market. As readers are likely familiar, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said — time and again — that he would need to see this bar met to feel comfortable slowing the central bank's current pace of asset purchases. 

But if Powell has been clear about one thing since the pandemic sent the central bank into an emergency setting in the late winter of 2020, it is that patience will rule the day in changing this policy stance. 

Echoing Cheung's story, Wells Fargo strategist Mike Schumacher told Yahoo Finance Live this week that the central bank "is going to take away or at least reach for the punchbowl fairly soon — maybe not in September, maybe not even November, but probably by December." 

But a window of three months for signaling that a gradual change in policy could happen isn't exactly rushing for the exits. 

"The economy is still showing growth, but momentum has decelerated," Bespoke Investment Group strategists wrote in a note published Thursday. "It's hard for us to imagine Powell moving up the taper timeline just as we head into the fall as the Delta surge continues."

Which suggests that whether Friday's jobs report is strong, weak, or in-line with estimates, there won't be a huge shift in how Powell thinks about the right time for adjusting policy. And as the Fed chair said in his highly-anticipated Jackson Hole remarks last week, "with substantial slack remaining in the labor market and the pandemic continuing, such a mistake could be particularly harmful."

Because while regional Fed presidents have been definitive and outspoken in recent weeks about their views about a taper timeline, the Fed chair knows these risks are asymmetric. 

Move too soon and you may well shock markets and upset a downshifting economy. Wait too long and you risk pundits telling you you're waiting too long. 

And as the old adage goes: never read the comments. 

By Myles Udland, reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Change in non-farm payrolls, August (725,000 expected, 943,000 in July)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Unemployment rate, August (5.2% expected, 5.4% in July)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Average hourly earnings, month-over-month, August (0.3% expected, 0.4% in July)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Average hourly earnings, year-over-year, August (3.9% expected, 4.0% in July)

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: Markit U.S. services PMI, August final (55.2 expected, 55.2 in prior print)

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: Markit U.S. composite PMI, August final (55.4 in prior print)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Services Index, August (61.7 expected, 64.1 in July)

Earnings

  • No notable reports scheduled for release

Politics

  • President Biden will speak at 10 a.m. ET about the August jobs report. He often uses these speeches to sell his overall economic agenda, including the proposed $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act currently being developed in Congress. In the afternoon, Biden is also scheduled to tour Louisiana to see damage from Hurricane Ida. In a speech at the White House yesterday, he said extreme storms made worse by climate change are “one of the great challenges of our time.”

  • On Capitol Hill, both chambers are largely quiet today with only pro forma sessions planned. But senior lawmakers could be working furiously behind the scenes following an op-ed by Sen. Joe Manchin declaring Congress needs a “strategic pause” on some of Biden’s more expensive ideas. 

Top News

European stock markets subdued as China services sector shrinks [Yahoo Finance]

China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war [Reuters]

Jim Simons, RenTech insiders to pay billions in back taxes [Bloomberg]

Walmart to give 565,000 hourly store associates at least $1 an hour raise in latest wage hike [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Analyst defends AMC stock downgrade that has the 'apes' up in arms

Fed Chairman Powell's odds at renomination come down to politics

Netflix's 3 'most important' shows as content wars with Disney/Apple/HBO heat up

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stock Futures Rise, Dollar Steady Before Jobs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures advanced ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could be a determining factor for Federal Reserve policy makers deciding when to begin withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus. Contracts on the S&P 500 posted a slight gain after energy shares drove the gauge to an all-time high Thursday. A global stock index was also at an unprecedented level. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.3% and the dollar was steady near a four-week low.The payroll report and its insights into

  • Dow Jones Futures: Growth Leads Market Rally As Facebook, Google Fall; Jobs Report Looms

    Facebook and Google curbed market gains Thursday but growth fared well. DocuSign earnings were in focus late.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift ahead of August jobs report

    Stock futures were in a holding pattern Thursday evening before the release of the Labor Department's August jobs report, which will offer the latest look at the state of the U.S. labor market recovery.

  • Delta variant or no, the manufacturing demand crunch won't let up: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

  • Tampa Bay hospitals push COVID vaccine — but won’t mandate it for their workers

    “Cast members” at Disney World must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October to continue playing Darth Vader, Gaston and Scrooge McDuck at the Orlando resort. The vaccine is also mandatory for pharmacists at CVS, and workers at United Airlines and meat and poultry producer Tyson Foods. But that is not the case for doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other medical ...

  • Investors poised to review Fed tapering bets on payrolls data

    Stock markets held near record highs on Friday and the dollar sank to a one-month low as investors prepared to recalculate their Fed tapering bets on the back of U.S. payrolls data later in the day. "The market is resilient with record highs in the United States again last night, and the data this week has been fairly solid, with nothing to suggest we are getting a significant slowdown in Europe, the UK or the U.S.," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets. U.S. non-farm payrolls in August, due at 1230 GMT ahead of Wall Street's open, are expected to have risen by 750,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists - weaker than the 943,000 in July.

  • Ida Leaves Toxic Chemicals, Sewage Swirling in Its Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. released sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide at its Baton Rouge refinery as Hurricane Ida churned ashore. A broken pipeline poured crude oil near a bayou that flows into the Gulf of Mexico. And a miles-long black slick has appeared near an offshore rig off the state’s coast, stirring fears of a spill.Days after the storm swept through the region, the environmental aftermath is emerging in a petrochemical corridor packed with hazardous-chemical plants and refineri

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Strong Over 35357, Weak Under 35304

    The direction of the Sept E-mini Dow futures contract on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 35304.

  • The Best (And Only) Vietnam ETF for Q4 2021

    Vietnam has undergone dramatic shifts in recent decades as the country evolves from a command economy to a market economy. Many investors have looked at emerging markets such as Vietnam as an area of potential investment. Vietnam's economy grew by 2.9% in 2020, one of just a few economies to expand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • DAX Index to Get Growth Boost in Biggest Ever Makeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s benchmark stock index is about to get a lot bigger and more focused on growth.The DAX Index is expanding to 40 stocks from 30, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. predicts the additions will include faster-growing, highly valued companies such as online retailer Zalando SE and food delivery stock Hello Fresh SE as well as industrial heavyweights Airbus SE and Siemens Healthineers AG.The changes, to be announced late Friday by index compiler Qontigo, will add about 350 billion euros

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • US futures climb after stocks hit record highs, while the dollar flatlines ahead of key employment data

    Nonfarm payrolls data for August will be very closely watched as it could influence when the Federal Reserve will start cutting its bond purchases.

  • China’s Regulators Are Moving Fast and Breaking Things. Tech Investors Should Watch Out.

    In recent years, China has broken things Wall Street doesn’t care much about: coal mines and steel mills, for instance. Internet companies are a different story.

  • SEC’s Gensler to Join Biden Panel Aimed at Curbing Consolidation

    (Bloomberg) -- The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission will join the debut meeting of President Joe Biden’s competition council, a group intended to curb corporate consolidation that Biden says raises prices for consumers.The council, announced in July, will hold its first meeting on Sept. 10 at the White House. The panel includes eight cabinet secretaries and chairs of six independent agencies, according to officials familiar with the plan.The council is led by National Economic

  • August jobs report preview: Economists look for decelerating job gains amid Delta spread

    The U.S. economy likely added back jobs at a slower pace in August following an early-summer jump in employment, as an initial wave of reopening hiring waned and concerns over the Delta variant increased.

  • Here’s when $600 California stimulus checks will arrive

    Residents who earn less than $75,000 a year will get a little boost.

  • If U.S. had fought COVID like Denmark did, hundreds of thousands of Americans would be alive | Opinion

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Virtually nobody here wears a face mask on the street or inside shops and restaurants — a huge surprise. It’s almost as if the COVID-19 pandemic were a distant memory.

  • Many unemployment benefits are running out this week. We’ve got answers to your questions.

    For people on unemployment, some are about to see their benefits cut by $300 a week and others will lose their benefits entirely.

  • Ted Cruz, NY Post Falsely Pass Off Black Hawk Helicopter Video as a Taliban Hanging

    Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw were among those who falsely declared Tuesday that a video showed Taliban fighters flying an American helicopter and hanging someone from it. The New York Post was duped, too, but wasn’t quite as credulous. The Post wrote a story on the man suspended from the helicopter, but noted it was “not immediately clear exactly how he is attached or if he is alive.” In fact, he was alive. The video was posted from a now-suspended account, but another video of

  • Neighbors furiously fought this Boise housing development. Here’s what a judge just ruled

    It’s been a nearly four-year battle for one Boise neighborhood trying to push back against growth.