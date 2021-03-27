'There's actually people shooting at us'

Mar. 26—OTTUMWA — A relatively young cop on the Ottumwa police force responded to the 2018 shootout with concern for the safety of himself and other officers.

Listening to radio traffic as he made his way to the scene near Liberty Elementary School on Aug. 3, 2018, the officer with roughly 1 1/2 years of experience at that point recounted his thoughts for the jury. He heard then police chief Tom McAndrew report his side window had been shot out by the suspects.

"Alright this is the real deal, there are actually people shooting at us. It's happening," Ottumwa Police Officer Brett Roberts remembered thinking.

He was concerned for his safety and his fellow officer's safety as he arrived on the scene. He was already wearing a smaller bullet-proof plate under his uniform. He put another layer of armor plates on for additional protection.

The trial of Michael Bibby, 35, and Dalton Cook, 26, both of Ottumwa, continued for the third day of testimony on Friday. They both face 10 charges of attempted murder as well as charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and willful injury.

If convicted of all 13 counts, the men could each face sentences of up to 200 years in prison.

Police say the two were among three men involved in a botched robbery on Ottumwa's south side that ended with a shootout with police. The third man, David Roy White, of Fairfield, was fatally wounded in the shootout.

Ottumwa Officer Zack Makita arrived with Roberts on the scene. He heard bullets whizzing overhead and return fire from other officers.

"When a bullet travels toward you ... you distinctly hear the whistle," Makita told the jury.

Looking through his own rifle scope, Makita said he saw the shooter, identified as Bibby, squaring up toward officers and looking through his scope.

"The individual was squared off and had the rifle up as he appeared to acquire a sight ... through the optic," he said.

Defense Attorney Bob Breckenridge, who represents Cook, said Makita changed his story. At deposition, Breckenridge believed Makita said he could hear gunfire but couldn't tell whether the suspect was shooting at police.

"You told me that you couldn't tell if the suspect was actually firing the weapon," Breckenridge said.

"That is true," Makita responded. Makita said he felt the question was referring to another time period, and that's why he answered the way he did.

Ottumwa Police Sgt. Cody McCoy was part of the team of officers that went to Bibby's aid once the shooting ceased. He found an injured Bibby near an AR-15 style rifle. The rifle had two magazines that had been taped together. McCoy said they appeared to both be 40-round magazines, and they were empty.

FINDING COOK

Ottumwa Police Officer Darren Batterson said he was the officer who located Cook. He had been off duty on Aug. 3, 2018, but when he saw posts about the incident on Facebook he called in and offered assistance.

Batterson first responded to the Wapello County Rural Fire Department and assisted in the evacuation of students from Liberty Elementary School. There were students and staff at the school as part of the Prime Time Youth Care program.

By the time students were evacuated, Bibby was captured and White's body had been found, but Cook was still at-large.

Next, he was assigned to an area southwest of where the shootout took place to hold down a perimeter as authorities searched for Cook.

Batterson said his attention was drawn to a creek, where he saw footprints that made him believe someone had run through that area.

He began tracking them and would come across water that was rippling. He went closer with his gun drawn, and Cook came out of the water. He said Cook went into custody peacefully.

A RIDE TO A FARM

Michael Bibby's former girlfriend Tami Holderbaum, also a friend of Dalton Cook, said on Aug. 2, 2018, before the botched robbery, she had picked Bibby up and took him to a cornfield near Sigourney.

Holderbaum said Bibby was going to pick up something he had left there. They arrived between midnight and 1 a.m., she said. She said Bibby went into the cornfield and came out with two guns — a handgun and a larger one.

From there, she took him to Bibby's father's home in Ottumwa. The guns were left in the vehicle. After spending a couple of hours at his father's home, they went to Tiffany McNeal's home in Wapello County, arriving around 4 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2018.

McNeal was later charged, and pled guilty, to aiding and abetting the botched robbery.

She said Bibby brought the smaller gun into McNeal's home. There, Bibby was cleaning the handgun. Bibby and Holderbaum then went back to her home in Fairfield.

White and Cook arrived at Holderbaum's residence the morning of Aug. 3, 2018. The two took her rental car and left for a bit. Meanwhile, she and Bibby were preparing to travel to Ottumwa as she needed to go to the Iowa Workforce Development office.

Once White and Cook returned, she and Bibby joined them in the car and the four went to Ottumwa. Holderbaum was dropped off at the workforce office around noon or 12:30 p.m. Bibby, Cook and White left with the car. They were supposed to come back to pick her up, but that didn't happen.

She attempted to communicate with Bibby through Facebook Messenger calls, but couldn't reach him. The vehicle was ultimately found and kept by police for about a week for processing.

IN RECESS

The court recessed early Friday, and will stay in recess until 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The state is expected to call four more witnesses. The defense has the opportunity to call witnesses as well, but closing arguments are possible Tuesday.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.