'There's been an apology ... to everyone but our son': Family of Viera football member speaks out

More than three weeks after a lewd hazing incident was filmed in a Viera High School locker room and posted to social media, a Brevard family is still waiting for an apology from the district.

"There's been an apology given to everyone but our son," said the father of the freshman who was hazed, speaking at a press conference.

FLORIDA TODAY is choosing to not identify the boy or his family members at this time.

The mother of a victim in the Viera High football team hazing appeared at a press conference with attorney Anthony Thomas on Wednesday, September 6, at the Fiske Blvd. Church of Christ in Rockledge. (Credit: TIM SHORTT / FLORIDA TODAY)

During the press conference, held Wednesday afternoon at Church of Christ off Fiske Boulevard near Rockledge, the boy's mother, father and family attorney Anthony Thomas spoke out about the incident, with the boy's grandparents joining the family in support. The boy's mom said little has been done for her son.

"We are here today because our son was hazed, he was sexually assaulted (and) they don't want to address that, they don't want to address the cyber bullying that has taken place," she said. "He has been an afterthought in this whole process ... For something to happen to you and nobody cares. Nobody cares until Mom and Dad get involved."

It's unclear exactly when the filmed incident, which involved Hawk Nation football team members simulating sexual acts with one another and attempting to pull the pants off of one boy, took place, though the Brevard County Sheriff's Office estimated it may have occurred Aug. 14. The video prompted a public outcry after it spread during the weekend of Aug 19. That Sunday, Aug. 20, Superintendent Mark Rendell announced that he was temporarily suspending all football activities at Viera High, and the following day, Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that it had opened an investigation.

Some team members were also suspended, although the district has provided no information on the suspensions, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. The coach, Shane Staples, was also removed from his duties, though he remains at the school as a teacher.

The junior varsity and varsity teams were required to take a course on hazing, and returned to practice Aug. 23. The suspension of the teams was lifted Aug. 27, with the Hawks playing their first game Sept. 1.

The freshman boy who was hazed was not among the players to take to the field, having switched schools, his parents said. Prior to switching schools, students at Viera High repeatedly showed him the video and questioned whether or not he had been raped, his mother said.

He's no longer playing football at this time.

The father of the victim in the Viera football hazing incident appeared at a news conference Wednesday with attorney Anthony Thomas. (Credit: TIM SHORTT / FLORIDA TODAY)

"He's still going to the gym at five in the morning," said his father, who described his son's passion over the summer as he took part in football camp. "He seems a little lost without it."

The boy's mother said even going into a locker room would be a challenge at this point for her son.

"I love sports, love football," his mother said, adding that she played sports from middle school through college and coached her son through basketball on a volunteer basis. "Wanted to see my child out on the sidelines. But now he's scarred."

A meeting was held between the district and families of players following the incident. But little else has been done, the boy's family said, and the meeting felt disingenuous, with other parents questioning whether or not the boy was really hazed.

Alex Goins, Cocoa City Councilmember, also spoke on behalf of the family. Attorney Anthony Thomas with the parents and grandparents of a victim of the Viera High School football hazing incident. A press conference was held Wednesday, September 6, at the Fiske Blvd. Church of Christ in Rockledge. (Credit: TIM SHORTT / FLORIDA TODAY)

"I had to listen to (School Board Chair) Matt Susin at that same football meeting, talking about how the importance of just making sure that the season is not canceled, we've got to make sure that this ... is an individual or isolated incident because if it's cultural, than that may prolong the season," the mom said. She added that she felt his comments were "asinine."

"So who do you really care about?" she said.

Susin could not immediately be reached for comment.

The boy's mom shared that the family was told by Viera High School Principal Heather LeGate that Brevard Public Schools had completed their part in the investigation, though she did not share the outcome of the investigation with the family.

"All we (got) is a generic email from the principal, stating that the season, that the investigation is over and JV and varsity football is back up and running," she said. "We got nothing ... no, 'Hey, these were the findings.' Nothing. Zero."

Wednesday evening, BPS spokesperson Russell Bruhn said it was his understanding that the sheriff's office had submitted their findings to the state attorney.

"Our internal investigation by HR is ongoing," he said in a statement to FLORIDA TODAY. "The students that were involved have been disciplined. With that being said, we will reserve further comment until all investigations are completed."

Thomas said the family plans to press criminal charges.

"We want to make sure ... to let Sheriff (Wayne) Ivey, as well as our state's attorney office know that the family is wanting this to happen," Thomas said. "They would like for some charges to be brought."

He added that hazing, sexual assault, cyber bullying and harassment are crimes and the state attorney's office "has a duty to prosecute a crime."

Thomas also added that the family had asked him to investigate whether there was any negligence on the school district's part. He called on Superintendent Rendell to work to create an environment where similar acts would not be tolerated, saying he believes this was not an isolated incident.

"It seemed as though these football players had prepared for this to happen," he said. "In order to prepare, there has to be prior discussion. And so we think there is a culture within that football program that allowed this sort of environment -- definitely not to the level that probably was thought of, but it was certainly something that was encouraged by the football players."

The boy's father said Susin had spoken to him personally, saying he would get the FBI involved following the distribution of the video. But he said he hasn't heard anything further.

Jennifer Jenkins was the only school board member present at the press conference. Cocoa City Council member Alex Goins was also present and spoke in support of the family.

"If this was a female, would we continue playing the sport?" Goins asked.

He added that he believes the incident and its handling don't reflect the community as a whole.

"Do we continue playing a game when a child has been abused?" he said. "Is that what we do? Is that what our county is? I don't think that's what our county is."

The Brevard Sheriff's Office did not respond to request for comment. The state attorney's office said they had no information to share.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker.

