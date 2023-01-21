There's a brutal culling going on in the tech industry — here are the recent layoffs

We're barely three weeks into the new year — and tens of thousands of tech employees are already staring down the barrel of unemployment. In today's special edition, we're taking a look at Insider's recent coverage of the brutal wipeout — bringing you inside the chaos at these major firms and the upheaval across the industry.

Stay tuned: We'll have more in Monday's regular edition of 10 Things in Tech — if this was forwarded to you, sign up for the newsletter here.

Until then, keep up with the tech industry news by downloading Insider's app and signing up for notifications.

Here's the latest, by company:

Google:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai talking

Brandon Wade/Reuters

Amazon:

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy motions with his hands on stage at the GeekWire Summit.

Dan DeLong/GeekWire

Microsoft:

Photo of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Abdulhamid Hosbas/Getty Images

Salesforce:

Salesforce's Marc Benioff.

Salesforce's Marc Benioff.Jemal Countess / Stringer

Story continues

And across the industry:

Tech worker at desk

Violeta Stoimenova/Getty Images

Read the original article on Business Insider