There's a brutal culling going on in the tech industry — here are the recent layoffs
We're barely three weeks into the new year — and tens of thousands of tech employees are already staring down the barrel of unemployment. In today's special edition, we're taking a look at Insider's recent coverage of the brutal wipeout — bringing you inside the chaos at these major firms and the upheaval across the industry.
Stay tuned: We'll have more in Monday's regular edition of 10 Things in Tech — if this was forwarded to you, sign up for the newsletter here.
Until then, keep up with the tech industry news by downloading Insider's app and signing up for notifications.
Here's the latest, by company:
Google:
An internal Google layoff document says the company is still hiring for a 'very limited number of critical roles.' Here's where it's still investing.
Google is laying off around 12,000 workers as tech giants continue to slash jobs. Read CEO Sundar Pichai's email to staff.
Here's how Alphabet's layoff compares with the rest of Silicon Valley
Google layoffs in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa could take months to complete, according to a memo from executive Matt Brittin
Amazon:
Leaked Amazon screenshots show employees scrambling to identify teams affected by layoffs. Here's a list of more than 35 groups getting cuts.
Amazon employees learned they were laid off by email, not a face-to-face with managers or HR. Read the email they were sent.
Leaked documents show Amazon paused activities like social marketing and recruiting 'out of respect' for laid-off employees
Microsoft:
Microsoft is telling some managers to embrace 'good attrition,' using massive layoffs to push underperforming employees out the door quicker
Leaked memo shows how Microsoft is directing managers to communicate about layoffs
Microsoft's major layoffs prove that no tech giant is safe from the market downturn
Salesforce:
Inside Salesforce's week from hell: Angry employees describe chaos, confusion, and 'tone-deaf' leaders as they fight for their jobs
Salesforce insiders expect the sales teams to be hit with layoffs in February. Some say the company may cut an additional 10% later this year.
Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff dodged questions in a rambling, 2-hour all-hands. Leaked messages show employees weren't pleased, and one executive even apologized for it later.
And across the industry:
Pay in tech is dropping fast as firms use layoffs and a looming recession to wrest power from workers
Twitter is bracing for further layoffs as Elon Musk is set to shrink the employee head count to its lowest level in over a decade
An average 1,600 tech workers have been laid off every day of 2023 so far
TikTok is laying off employees from its talent acquisition team
Read the original article on Business Insider