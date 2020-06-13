When there's a coronavirus vaccine, how will we make sure everybody gets it? That's the job of state immunization registries.

A collection of 62 obscure state and local agencies may end up being crucial players in the fight against coronavirus once vaccines become available.

They’re known as immunization registries and they keep track of children’s – and increasingly adults’ – immunizations.

Vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease COVID-19 are expected to require two doses, given a month or so apart, and come in several types. That’s a recipe for disaster without a central repository to know who got what vaccine and when.

Imagine this scenario: You get your first coronavirus shot at a local health department clinic. A month later, when it’s time for your follow-up, you go to your doctor or a local pharmacy.

“They’ll need to know which one you got, when you got it and double-check when you’re due for your second dose,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of immunization education with the Immunization Action Coalition.

That's where existing state immunization registries should come in, public health experts say. Multiple doses and different vaccines aren't just a logistical nightmare, there are health implications as well.

“There could be unknown reactions and no one’s going to have time to do studies to see if you can mix and match,” said Rebecca Coyle, executive director of the American Immunization Registry Association in Washington, D.C.

Gearing up to vaccinate more than 300 million Americans – twice – in a short period of time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working closely with the registries and state health departments to streamline the somewhat clunky existing system.

Prior to the pandemic, the CDC was engaged in a long-term effort to build a centralized system to let health care providers and state registries quickly and easily share information about immunizations. Dubbed the IZ Gateway, it’s now receiving a lot of attention in public health circles.

Whether such a system will be available in time for the onslaught of coronavirus vaccines isn’t known. The CDC did not respond to multiple emails.

The IZ Gateway is anticipated to play a role with a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Coyle said, but “there are still some policy and technology issues that need to be resolved before it can truly be leveraged on a national scale."

Immunization registries started for children, now for adults, too

The registries are part of a robust federal system that orders, manages and distributes vaccines nationwide through the Vaccines for Children program, which pays for vaccines for about half of America’s children.

To track the effort, which began in 1994, each state created a registry to ensure every child gets the immunizations they are eligible for. It has since been expanded to include many adults as well.

There’s a lot to track. Last year the Minnesota Immunization Information Connection logged 5.87 million immunizations, more than half in adults. Only 24% of the state’s medical providers aren’t enrolled in the system, said Doug Schultz, an information officer with the Minnesota Department of Health.

In Michigan, every person born since 1993 is in the system, unless they opted out. Today that’s 2.4 million children and 7.9 million adults, said Bob Swanson, director of the division of immunization for the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

All states except New Hampshire have their own immunization registries. Some counties and cities also have their own, such as New York City and San Diego. Including U.S. territories such as America Samoa, there are 62 such registries.