There's new developments in the 2024 St. Lucie County sheriff's election

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − A new candidate in the election for sheriff next year has joined the race, as two others have withdrawn their candidacies.

After Sheriff Ken Mascara, a Democrat, was sworn in for a sixth term in January 2021, he said this term would be his last.

The latest entry is Steven Giordano, a Democrat and former St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy, who filed paperwork in March and April with the supervisor of elections office.

Steven Giordano

A political newcomer, Giordano said he is a security officer and works at the nuclear power plant on Hutchinson Island.

“I know the job, I know the people,” Giordano said. “I'm here to help the community and I'm not here for any political reasons, I'm here for the people.”

'Flesh-eating zombie drug' is here: Xylazine is showing up on Treasure Coast, law enforcement officials say

Being sheriff carries a four-year term and $199,355 annual salary to oversee a nearly $98.8 million budget and staff of 537 sworn officers and 201 civilians.

Along with Giordano, Indony Pierre Jean Baptiste, who lost a Port St. Lucie City Council primary bid last year, is running as a Democrat.

Jean Baptiste, who said he is a minister, has said he worked for the state Department of Corrections for about a year beginning in 2005 and as a detention deputy at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office from 2006 to 2008. He has said he worked at a sheriff’s office in Virginia, primarily as a detention deputy. He was injured during training in 2009 and was put on disability.

Former Chief Deputy Brian Hester declared his candidacy as a Democrat, but withdrew in April 2022, citing family issues. Hester earlier this year accepted a county administrator job in South Carolina.

Giordano, who was hired in 2005 as a corrections deputy at the jail, resigned in 2015, before the completion of an internal affairs investigation that ultimately found he committed a number of violations, including a felony. He was not charged with any crimes and was not arrested.

Story continues

Then Lt. Mike Sheelar, sheriff’s spokesperson at the time, said Giordano was compelled under special law enforcement administrative rules to give a statement in the case. Sheelar said under these rules, incriminating statements can’t be used against him in a criminal proceeding. Thus, Giordano wouldn't be arrested, he said.

Growth, good community relationships: PSL Police Chief John Bolduc reflects on more than 10 years as city's top cop

During the internal affairs investigation, they found Giordano “frequently associates with several people who have extensive criminal histories," which is a policy violation, records show.

Investigators also found Giordano helped a bail bond worker in getting a man “for not paying his bail in full.” Giordano said he received $100 for the work. Florida law prohibits a deputy sheriff from working for a bail bond agent or business and also from getting any benefit from it. That is a felony.

Giordano said this week he resigned because he wanted to take time off to start a family.

“I've made mistakes in my past, like a lot of people I'm sure can relate to that,” Giordano said. “It's been almost 10 years. I'm a family man now. I have a 7-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter and we've all grown and we've learned from our mistakes.”

He said if he becomes sheriff he would donate half his salary to the community “to various organizations and people.” He also said he plans to give away 100 turkeys at Thanksgiving and 100 Christmas trees for that holiday.

“I’m going to be helping with kids with autism, donating to families, kids with mental health issues and disabilities,” Giordano said. “I’m a local resident that actually cares about everybody, and I'm here to keep the community safe.”

Cody Brown, a Republican, withdrew his candidacy in December 2022, records show.

Doughnuts, drifting, danger: 'Street takeover' in St. Lucie County first in area, law enforcement agencies say

In a recent interview, Brown, who said he is a Florida Highway Patrol trooper working on the Treasure Coast, said he had to attend to some family issues that required his full attention.

"Family comes first before any job or employment," he said.

Brown’s departure leaves Acting Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro, who joined the police department in 1999, and Richard Williams, who has a history in law enforcement and the military, running as Republicans.

Del Toro was named acting police chief after Chief John Bolduc announced he was retiring at the end of April. Del Toro, who has been endorsed by the International Union of Police Associations and the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, has said the acting chief position would not impact his sheriff’s candidacy.

Williams, who has declined to speak with TCPalm, unsuccessfully ran against Mascara in the 2016 Democratic primary. He switched parties and was unable to defeat Kevin Carter in the 2018 Republican primary.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-692-8936. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: New entry in 2024 St. Lucie County Sheriff's election