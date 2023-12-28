There's a flashing yellow arrow in downtown Akron: What does it mean?

Have you noticed the flashing yellow arrows at Main and Market streets in downtown Akron?

There’s a subtle change at one of the busiest intersections in downtown Akron.

Have you noticed?

The city has installed four-way signals with flashing yellow arrows at Main and Market streets. The four signals, which cost $1,425 each, became operative Oct. 12.

“The flashing yellow arrow allows drivers turning left or right to proceed with the turn after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians,” explained Stephanie Marsh, chief communications officer for Akron.

For the past few years, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been upgrading traffic signals to enhance safety and traffic flow at intersections with “high crash frequencies.” Some of the intersections now use a flashing arrow for turning traffic.

According to ODOT, studies show the addition of a flashing yellow arrow provides clearer instruction to drivers and results in fewer crashes. The arrows reduce left-turning crashes by up to 40% and minimize travel delays by providing more turning opportunities, the state says.

So what should you do when you see them? Yield. Then turn.

When turning left on a flashing yellow arrow, drivers must yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians before turning. Oncoming traffic has a green light and the right of way. Flashing yellow arrows replace the traditional “green ball” when turning left, according to an ODOT factsheet.

“It’s proving to be a feature that enhances safe and efficient traffic flow,” Marsh noted.

Here are the official tips for Ohio drivers regarding flashing yellow arrows:

1. Pay attention!

2. Remember: The flashing yellow arrow will be used depending on time of day and traffic conditions.

3. Opposing traffic has a green signal and the right of way.

4. Yield to oncoming traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists in the crosswalk to your left.

5. Always watch the signal for your turn lane, not the signals or traffic in other lanes.

6. Some intersections do not have turn arrows, based on traffic needs.

Traveling around the state, motorists will notice that some Ohio intersections are equipped with solid yellow arrows instead of flashing ones. What does that mean? Prepare to stop. Do not enter the intersection to turn. Stop and wait until the signal changes.

Now that we have that cleared up, let’s review green arrows and red arrows for just a moment.

A solid green arrow means that left turns are allowed and protected. Turning traffic has the right of way. Oncoming traffic and pedestrians are stopped.

A solid red arrow means STOP. No left turns are allowed. Do not enter the intersection to turn. Stop and wait until the signal changes.

Getting back to Main and Market: If all goes according to plan, Akron motorists could see more flashing yellow arrows at other intersections.

“The city is always seeking ways to improve safety and promote more efficient traffic flow, so if this improvement performs well here in Akron, we may seek to implement it at other locations throughout the city,” Marsh noted.

Mark J. Price can be reached at mprice@thebeaconjournal.com

