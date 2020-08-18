There's a new French toast–inspired Girl Scout cookie coming for 2021

Lookout thin mints, there's a new cookie joining the Girl Scout ranks and it's inspired by a sweet breakfast classic -- French toast.

PHOTO: The new Toast-Yay! Girl Scout Cookie is shaped like a slice of bread and stamped with the signature trefoil. (GSUSA )

The Toast-Yay! cookie will be available in select areas for the 2021 cookie season, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced Tuesday.

The small cookie shaped like a slice of bread is dipped in white icing on one side and "full of French toast flavor and flair and stamped with the trusted Girl Scouts’ signature trefoil on top."

PHOTO: New Toast-Yay! Girl Scout Cookie are inspired by French toast and will be sold online via innovative virtual cookie booths during the 2021 season. (GSUSA)

The newest cookies come in a bright green sleeve package.

"The world continues to change rapidly, and with the ongoing pandemic and social distancing, we're working to ensure that whatever we face in 2021, GSUSA will do as much as possible to (safely) set girls up for success," the organization told "Good Morning America" in a statement. "Our Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs are creative and resourceful, and in the midst of the pandemic earlier this year, many pivoted their emphasis to virtual sales as they experienced the same challenges as other businesses."

Girl Scouts will continue their young entrepreneurial efforts via online platforms and utilize "virtual cookie booths" on social media, with supervision from a parent.

😍😍😍 Looks like we might have a new favorite come cookie season! (Also, 10/10 on the lime green color for the package.) https://t.co/lK3zowYza8 — GSWNY (@girlscoutswny) August 18, 2020

"Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options," the GSUSA representative said. "Regardless of the sales method, every cookie purchase helps girls learn important entrepreneurship and business skills, and the money stays local to power amazing experiences for them."

For the 2021 season, cookie customers will be able to share joy and stay connected through a gift box option that will ship directly to customers via the Digital Cookie/Smart Cookie online platforms.

"With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making -- which are imperative for any leadership role," the GSUSA said in a statement. "And girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects, while councils are dependent on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to 1.7 million girls."

The online Girl Scouts Cookie Care platform that debuted amid the ongoing pandemic last season will again enable customers to safely order cookies to be donated to first responders, volunteers, and local causes.

