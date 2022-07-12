'There's gonna be a red wedding': Trump supporters in media encouraged Capitol riots

Associated Press

Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers, suggesting incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams' call, made at a Saturday campaign event, dovetails with her argument that Georgia has enough money to expand Medicaid coverage to all adults, increase pay to teachers and state law enforcement officers, and not increase taxes. “We know that there are resources available in Georgia to do what’s right for all of Georgians," Abrams told reporters after an event in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough.