'There's gonna be a red wedding': Trump supporters in media encouraged Capitol riots
Jan. 6 committee highlighted how media personalities encouraged supporters of former President Donald Trump to converge on the Capitol.
The cost to attend ranges from $195 to purchase a wristband to more than $3,995 to have close access to Trump.
Donald Trump's former White House counsel told lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Hill insurrection that the ex-president should have conceded the election to Joe Biden, and that there wasn't evidence of fraud to overturn the results.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday said individuals in former President Trump’s orbit have recently changed their strategy when dealing with the Jan. 6 select committee, opting to blame the “crazies” in Trump’s orbit for the actions of the then-president. During her opening statement at Tuesday’s public hearing, Cheney said witnesses and lawyers connected to…
Surpassing Nixon’s notoriety and reckless flouting of the Constitution is tough, but Trump is succeeding in making me nostalgic for those days.
Rep. Jamie Raskin said that inciting mobs to overturn elections is America's "oldest domestic enemy" at the seventh January 6 hearing.
No presidential campaign from any election cycle owes creditors more money than the former House speaker, who ran for president in 2012.
Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner and Will Smith combined for six RBIs in an 11-9 slugfest for the Dodgers in their win over the Cubs
Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers, suggesting incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams' call, made at a Saturday campaign event, dovetails with her argument that Georgia has enough money to expand Medicaid coverage to all adults, increase pay to teachers and state law enforcement officers, and not increase taxes. “We know that there are resources available in Georgia to do what’s right for all of Georgians," Abrams told reporters after an event in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough.
A California doctor believes that a reproductive health clinic on a boat could bypass abortion bans in the wake of Roe v Wade's overturn.
Violent threats, including one leveled by a man wielding a machete, have forced a California-based pregnancy center to spend $150,000 on security.
About once a year, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks gets a report about a rabbit with odd growths. Officials say there’s a logical explanation.
In the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get the organization’s general counsel, Kellye SoRelle to put him in touch with the White House.
“This gives me goosebumps,” one woman said.
As Sunday night gave way to Monday morning ("National 7/11 Day"), a string of Los Angeles area 7-Elevens were robbed and two people — one customer and one clerk — were killed.
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert releases her new book, "My American Life" on Tuesday, highlighting her personal history and journey as a conservative Republican.
Jan. 6 committee shows evidence that former President Donald Trump had planned to march to the Capitol after his rally.
When Elon Musk first announced he was buying Twitter, Jack Sweeney started making backup plans for his Twitter accounts that track celebrity jets.
Missing Wichita Falls teen found in Oklahoma
After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, interest in a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution has surged.