There's good news and bad news about your NYSEG, RG&E winter heating bills. What to know

NYSEG and RG&E customers may see lower gas bills as their heat kicks on this winter, but electric prices are projected to be slightly higher than last year.

"Increased production, increased storage — we have both — leads to lower pricing," NYSEG's Senior Director of Energy Services Patrick Fox said.

How much less expensive will your gas bill be?

NYSEG customers may see about an $120, or 15%, decrease of their total gas bill, which includes both the commodity cost and delivery rates, compared to the same period — November through March — last year, Fox said.

For RG&E customers, your gas bill could be about 5% less, or down about $40, compared to last year's actual costs.

Overall, the forecasted "normal weather" bill (i.e. if winter temperatures follow the expected pattern) for residential heating customers throughout the state this year is $963, down from last year's actual bill of $1,003, according to the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC).

How much more will your electric bill be?

For NYSEG customers, a 7%, or $30, total electric bill increase is projected compared to the same period — December through March — last year, according to Fox.

RG&E electric customers may see a total bill increase of about 10%, or $40, compared to last year's actual costs.

On average, residential electric customers in New York are expected to pay about $62 per month this winter, the New York State PSC said, which is up 3% from last year. The actual cost could vary slightly by utility.

A colder-than-normal winter could result in higher costs than those projected.

How are these costs impacted by the recent utility rate hike approval?

The PSC voted unanimously last week for double-digit rate hikes on NYSEG and RG&E customers utility bills starting next month.

Fox said these projected cost estimates take any rise in delivery rates into consideration.

Why are utility costs rising in NY?

Last year, global tensions in Europe and lower inventory levels led to higher gas prices, according to Fox.

"When you look at where production levels are in the U.S., and where national storage inventories are, as of right now, we are sitting very strong on the supply side of it," Fox said. "Supply is much better this year than it was last year; we have normal demand ... More supply as compared to demand, you're going to see lower prices, as compared to last year."

As for electric, fuel oil costs are rising, causing increased forward-looking prices for areas served primarily by fuel oil generation.

Why is there a difference between NYSEG, RG&E costs?

Where RG&E is located, Fox said, it has limited access to pipelines that serve the territory, so multiple sources are used to fulfill its needs.

NYSEG, on the other hand, sees more of its supply from Marcellus Shale, which Fox said "brought significant savings to New York."

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

