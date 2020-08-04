There's a gorilla baby boom happening in Uganda

One week after a man was sentenced to 11 years in jail for killing Rafiki, a beloved gorilla living in a Ugandan national park, two new baby gorillas have been discovered in the same park.

The babies were born in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in July to separate groups of gorillas, and both families are comfortable in the presence of humans. The newborns are part of a "baby boom in the protected forest popular with tourists," reports The Associated Press.







02 gorillas have been born in two separate groups of Mubare and Oruzogo in the same week. The baby gorilla’s mother is Nyampazi. Mubare family size is 9. In Oruzogo Katoto was nursing the little one. The birth raises the total number in the group to 15 in Ruhija tracking zone. pic.twitter.com/p7E6Jsxjcs — Uganda Wildlife (@ugwildlife) July 30, 2020

Mountain gorillas were previously on the "critically endangered" list, but were moved to the less severe "endangered" list in 2018, thanks to conservation efforts. But funding for gorilla protection relies largely on tourism, which has taken a dive due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving conservationists concerned.

There are roughly 1,000 mountain gorillas living in Congo, Uganda, and Rwanda, the highest figure ever recorded, per the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

After losing Rafiki, Bashir Hangi, a spokesman for Uganda Wildlife Authority, said the births are "a sign of relief."

More stories from theweek.com

Why Obama still drives Republicans nuts

Trump's aides are reportedly promising him re-election if he 'nukes' his China trade deal

Officials say deadly Beirut explosion caused by 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate

