There's a new grocery store coming to Route 46. Here are the details

TOTOWA — Area residents hungry for a new grocery store option are in luck as a 27,270-square-foot Lidl (Lee-dul) is coming to town.

A lease was signed last week that will have the German grocery store chain take over a portion of the former Marshall's site at the Totowa Commons site at the corner of Route 46 and Riverview Drive, said Urban Edge Developers.

The Marshall store relocated around the corner facing Route 46 in Totowa last year.

Shopper exits a Lidl grocery store.

“Lidl is a popular and in-demand value grocer that brings a new use to Totowa Commons,” said Urban Edge's Leigh Lyons, senior vice president for leasing. “This is their second location in Passaic County, and we expect that it will increase regular traffic and visits to the center.”

The popular grocery chain, which operates 12,000 stores in 32 countries including one in Pompton Lakes and 21 others in New Jersey, joins other well-known brick-and-mortar stores such as Home Depot, Staples and Fortunoff Backyard at the shopping center. In the adjacent parking lot, the building that once housed Bed Bath & Beyond remains empty.

Lidl's produce department has a large selection of fruits and vegetables.

The chain markets itself as one that keeps overhead costs low to keep prices on fresh produce, meat and other groceries low. The company was founded in 1973 in Germany.

Urban Edge officials said Lidl has provided no opening date and local officials say that so far no building departments have received plans or requests for building permits.

"It is certainly welcome news when a well-known business comes into town as it shows faith in our municipality," Totowa Mayor John Coiro said.

