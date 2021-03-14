There's a huge Michael Kors sale on all things spring—shop the best deals

Nishka Dhawan and Jennifer Ernst Beaudry
·2 min read
Shop the best fashion deals at Michael Kors today.
Shop the best fashion deals at Michael Kors today.

With its bold signature logo glinting in the afternoon sunlight, Michael Kors handbags are a versatile—and aspirational—staple valued by stylish shoppers. These coated canvas and leather purses usually command an elevated price, but there's good news: Not only is there a huge Michael Kors sale happening right now with plenty of deals on those very handbags, you'll save on apparel, shoes, wallets and more, too.

Through Tuesday, April 6, you can get an extra 25% off sale items or full-price items with items priced as marked. Note that excluded items will be marked as such.

You can find all sorts of wardrobe essentials on sale here, like this Jet Set leather travel tote. Already marked down to $119 from $298, it drops to an eye-catching final price of $89.25 after the additional 25% in savings. This soft pink bag is the perfect neutral to match every outfit, and, customers loved the copious compartments, which offer room for just about anything you've got. One buyer even marveled at how this functional pick could hold her laptop! With six front slip pockets and two back ones, you'll feel free to pack this carry-on to the brim.

If you’re not looking for a luxury handbag, why not invest in some stylish sneakers? The hip Maddy two-tone logo trainers went down in price from $165 to $110, saving you a whopping 33% total. (Note that you can get them for as low as $89 in limited sizing in a bright white hue.) These top-rated sneaks have a perfect 5-star rating from shoppers, who praised the light weight of these casual kicks.

There’s a huge selection of other deals to choose from, and we've put our top picks below. Thanks to this sale, you’ll have a designer wardrobe at an affordable price in no time.

The best deals to shop from the Michael Kors Spring Sale

Handbags

This large travel tote bag has top-notch reviews from Michael Kors shoppers.
This large travel tote bag has top-notch reviews from Michael Kors shoppers.

Wallets

Carry this stylish slim card case everyday in your pocket.
Carry this stylish slim card case everyday in your pocket.

Shoes

Save big on new spring footwear.
Save big on new spring footwear.

Apparel

Wear this cropped sweater to look ultra-chic on your Zoom calls.
Wear this cropped sweater to look ultra-chic on your Zoom calls.

Shop the Michael Kors Spring Sale

