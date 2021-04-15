There's a huge Overstock Black Friday sale happening for spring—all the best deals to shop

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
This weather-ready Safavieh furniture set is one of many good deals from Overstock&#39;s Spring Black Friday sale.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

Black Friday is widely recognized as the Friday after Thanksgiving, when millions of shoppers hustle to top retailers for deals that are more fresh than the turkey they bought for the holiday. But where in our constitution does it say that this major shopping event has to be just one day a year? Overstock thinks some deals are too good for just one calendar day, launching a Spring Black Friday Blowout of epic proportions with thousands of pieces of furniture, patio sets and home office essentials at jaw-dropping discounts.

From now until Monday, April 26, you'll save up to 70% on top-rated picks in nearly every home category, plus, all of the items listed in the sale qualify for free shipping. We're talking everything from indoor furniture, like relaxed sofas and desks, to outdoor must-haves, like sets of patio chairs and hammocks. It's a lot to take in, so we went ahead and did the all the hard work to find the most eye-catching items on sale at the best prices.

For instance, those still stuck working at home and needing something less invasive for their office space should check out Porch & Den's highly rated L-shaped computer desk ($113.84) and its rotating design, which allows its side shelves to fold into the main table when you need to save space.

Those taking some more vacation days to take advantage of the lush spring weather, meanwhile, can purchase Havenside Home's Shella hammock ($79.04) as a relaxing backdoor ornament that customers found plenty easy to set-up.

For other options from sale, read on below and enjoy Black Friday ahead of schedule. The best deals to shop at Overstock's Spring Black Friday Blowout

Patio Furniture

The colorful design and easy set-up method make this hammock a popular pick for spring shoppers.
Furniture

The pinewood frame and mid-century modern style make Kotter Home&#39;s platform bed a solid sleeping option.
Exercise Equipment

Fitness gurus looking for calf muscle improvement can make good use of Soozier&#39;s trainer.
Home Office

The 360-degree rotating design of Porch &amp; Den&#39;s L-shaped desk make it easy to situate in any room.
Shop the Overstock Spring Black Friday Blowout

