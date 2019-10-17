There's an immersive art wonderland hidden near Times Square originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Traveling through Penn Station can seem like an alternate reality, but just a block away is an experience that truly bends the concept of reality.

ZeroSpace uses immersive art to transport you to another "portal."

The 25,000-square-foot space tucked away in midtown Manhattan looks unassuming from the outside. But step inside and it feels as though you're in another dimension.

"ZeroSpace is a combination of two things most people haven't experienced before," cofounder Jordan Lejuwaan told "GMA."

"It's part large-scale, technology-driven art installations like projection mapping and lasers, and immersive theater."

Visitors can buy tickets to the museum during the day or "the show," which is later at night and is a narrative-driven journey featuring performers.

Once visitors are "briefed" on their "mission," they can enter "ZeroSpace," the alternate world where never-before-seen installations explore the definition of time and space.

The experience can be described as if "Sleep No More" took place at Burning Man. Leave all your preconceived notions at the door and get your imaginations ready. There is no time limit and no rules at "ZeroSpace" beyond respecting the space and the performers.

After logging your details at "Intake," you weave through the dome-like portal to enter "ZeroSpace." Your mission is to explore and fully immerse yourself into everything the psychedelic journey has to offer.

Your ears fill with cosmic sounds as you step into the large space entirely lit by more than a dozen multicolor large-scale interactive installations from artists across the world in all different mediums.

At the world's largest augmented reality sandbox by Electric Playhouse, you're encouraged to play with the art and watch as the lights change with each shift in topography.

In one space full of mirrors, visitors experience their own infinity room as they lay on the ground and look up as thousands of LED lights resembling blades of grass that sync up with music. The exhibit creates an audiovisual experience that's truly out-of-this world called "The Day We Left Field" by St. Petersburg-based collective, Tundra.

In another area, stand mesmerized as you watch a large geometric object revolve around the room, projecting shadows of "The Birth of the Universe."

Or walk through the interactive floor by artist Joshua Davis, whose designs transform with each footstep you take.

The entire ZeroSpace experience is an Instagrammer's dream but unlike similar exhibitions, ZeroSpace is not a pop-up. Lejuwaan and his creative team have taken on a year's lease and hope to continue the journey.

In fact, they are constantly adding new pieces to the experience, like a series of interactive mirrors where you become part of the art, so every new visit to ZeroSpace feels like a fresh new journey.

Prices for ZeroSpace range between $25 and $50.