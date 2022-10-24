There's an Important Message in That Page Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon

6
Eliana Dockterman
·3 min read

Emily Carey and Milly Alcock in <i>House of the Dragon</i> Credit - Ollie Upton—HBO

Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

It’s a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon, but Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke) gifts Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock, then Emma D’Arcy) a page from a book that the two erstwhile friends discussed way back in Episode 1 of the show.

Alicent’s father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) travels to Dragonstone to offer Rhaenyra terms of peace. If Rhaenyra bends the knee to Alicent’s son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), Aegon will let Rhaenyra keep Dragonstone. Otto also hands Rhaenyra an envelope. Rhaenyra opens it and pulls out a folded-up page torn from a book.

Read More: How House of the Dragon’s First Dragon Fight Differs From the Books

If that page looks familiar, it’s because Alicent read it to Rhaenyra at the beginning of the season while the two sat under a tree in King’s Landing. The passage in the history book pertained to Princess Nymeria—who, yes, is the namesake of Arya’s direwolf in Game of Thrones and is an all-around pretty badass lady.

Rhaenyra appears to be paying little attention to the lesson, but when Alicent grows fed up and walks away, Rhaenyra begins rattling off facts about Princess Nymeria. Princess Nymeria of Rhoyne led 10,000 ships across the Narrow Sea to escape Valyrian enemies. She married Mors Martell of Dorne and burned her fleet to prove to her people that they would no longer be on the run.

Read More: What to Know About the Dragon Daemon Was Singing to on House of the Dragon

Rhaenyra tears the page out of the book and hands it to Alicent “so she’ll remember it.” On its face, Alicent’s decision to send that page back to Rhaenyra signals that she does remember a time when the two were friends.

But if only Alicent had read up more on Nymeria, she might understand the irony of her own actions. Though Rhaenyra does not say so in that scene under the tree, Nymeria’s house, after years of conquest, took over Dorne, and Nymeria ruled as Princess of Dorne for more two decades. She survived over a dozen assassination attempts, quelled two different rebellions, and drove back a couple of invasions. She abolished gender-based succession in Dorne, and her eldest daughter succeeded her.

It’s a little rich for Alicent to send Rhaenyra a history of a ruler who abolished gender-based succession—after leading a coup to place her son on the throne based on the premise that his elder sister should not inherit the crown. (It was equally eye roll inducing when Alicent told the Queen Who Never Was, Rhaenys, last week that she was better suited to rule than Viserys while simultaneously lobbying Rhaenys to support her drunken son Aegon II’s clain to the Iron Throne.)

Read More: Breaking Down the Complex Targaryen Family Tree on House of the Dragon

As Rhaenys observers, Alicent seems incapable of imagining herself throwing off the shackles of the patriarchy and would prefer to simply create a window in her prison. If only she read more of that history book about Nymeria for inspiration.

Recommended Stories

  • Shocking and heartbreaking 'House of the Dragon' finale has some fans in tears

    Warning: spoilers ahead for the season finale of House of the Dragon. Ahead of the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon Sunday night, fans were already anticipating a shocking ending. With everything that has happened since Queen Alicent misunderstood King Viserys's final words on his deathbed, we knew it wasn't going to end well. This is where you should stop reading if you have not seen the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. After Rhaenyra learned her father, Viserys, had died and Aegon was crowned king of the Iron Throne without her knowledge, it was a dash to collect allies across the realm to determine who would remain loyal to their original oath to Princess Rhaenyra as the true heir to the throne. Despite all the men around the Painted Table wanting to immediately plunge the realm into war, Rhaenyra was the only one with reason. That is, until something incredibly valuable and priceless was stolen from her. Rhaenyra allowed her sons, Jacaerys and Lucerys, to travel by dragon to Winterfell in the North and Storm's End in the South. It was at House Baratheon in the South that Lucerys came face-to-face, or eyes-to-eye with Vaemond, who never forgave Lucerys for taking his eye when they were kids. Vaemond attempted to seize one of Lucerys's eyes for revenge, but Lord Borros Baratheon condoned it. So while Lucerys was flying his dragon Arrax back to Dragonstone, Vaemond hopped on his (stolen) dragon Vhagar to harass him mid-air and have, well, a dance of dragons. Some cool foreshadowing there. Arrax attempted to get Vhagar off his back by spitting fire at him, which triggered Vhagar into a full on dragon fight. And since Vhagar was stolen by Vaemond, not naturally chosen and bonded, Vaemond couldn't maintain control over him. Out of the clouds, Vhagar, who was at least ten times Arrax's size, if not much more, chomped Arrax to bits in one bite, sending pieces of Dragon and Lucerys plunging to the ground. Killing Lucerys and ripping his dragon to shreds was actually not what Vaemond meant to do. Regardless, that shocking and heartbreaking moment was what had fans running to Twitter angry at Vaemond and mad that they have to wait two years before Season 2.

  • What to Know About the Dragon Daemon Was Singing to on House of the Dragon

    He's known as "Bronze Fury," because of his bronze wings.

  • The ‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Says Season 2 Will Have More War, But Also More Humor

    Everything we know about 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' season 2, including casting news, spoilers, and release date.

  • House of the Dragon, finale review: a gory triumph – bar one unacceptably sadistic scene

    The scales seemed tipped against House of the Dragon (Sky Atlantic) when the Game of Thrones spin-off first swooped onto our screens.

  • House of the Dragon Showrunner Confirms the Time Jumps Have Ended: 'We're Not Recasting Anybody'

    House of the Dragon‘s first season is now behind us — and so, too, is the show’s penchant for major time jumps between episodes. “I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done,” showrunner Ryan Condal told our sister site Deadline […]

  • How 'House of the Dragon' made an important change to this tragic death in the season one finale

    In episode 10 of HBO's first "Game of Thrones" prequel series, the way dragons and their riders are bonded was explored with tragic consequence.

  • 'House of the Dragon' fans react to shocking and heartbreaking season finale

    Fans are now looking forward to the wrath and chaos Rhaenyra will bring to Season 2.

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ Cast Black Actors Just to Toss Them Aside, Like I Knew It Would

    The 'House of the Dragon' showrunners said they're committed to diversifying the show. Season 1, and the treatment of House Velaryon, shows they're not.

  • The Ending of the 'House of the Dragon' Finale, Explained

    The Targaryen civil war begins as Rhaenyra receives word of her father's death.

  • 'House of the Dragon' showrunner Ryan Condal says season 2 won't have time jumps

    Ryan Condal admitted he was initially afraid of the time jump recasting in an interview with Deadline.

  • House of the Dragon: 'The Black Queen,' explained

    Now that's what I call a cliffhanger!

  • Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

    NetflixGuillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn

  • House Of The Dragon’s prosthetics designer is making The Last Of Us’ monsters

    Possibly the best thing to come out of HBO’s House Of The Dragon—aside from “Negroni… sbaglioto… with Prosecco”—is everything said or done by Paddy Considine’s King Viserys, including the very slow and very gross decay he experienced due to some unspecified flesh-eating disorder over the course of the show’s first eight episodes. Considine’s performance was great, but part of what sold it was the increasing horror of his condition, which was created by prosthetics designer Barrie Gower and the r

  • Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

    Walt Disney Co. theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

  • House of the Dragon Finale: The Targaryen Civil War's First Casualty Is Devastating

    The Targaryen tension reached its peak, resulting in the first official loss in the royal family's civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. Find out what went down in the season finale here.

  • Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Is "Super Strong" RN, in Case You Were Wondering

    A source close to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn says the very private couple's relationship is "super strong" because they support each other through everything.

  • The Walking Dead Recap: [Spoiler] Meets an Inevitable End

    Sleazy come, sleazy go. Not long after Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead revealed that Lance hadn’t actually been killed by a zombified Sebastian last week, but had just fed Calhoun’s remains to the reanimated corpse of Pamela’s son, than it put an end to the conniver’s miserable life for real. And if you keep […]

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Talks [SPOILER] in the Finale, Changes From George R.R. Martin’s Book, and What to Expect for Season 2

    SPOILER ALERT: This story contains a discussion of several major plot developments for the Season 1 finale of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” currently streaming on HBO Max. Ever since Ned Stark lost his head in the ninth ever episode of “Game of Thrones,” audiences have understood that death and tragedy spare no one in […]

  • ‘Michelle’s Hair Hasn’t Been Straight Since She Left the White House’: Fans Gush Over Michelle Obama’s New Hairstyle In Photo with Barack Obama

    Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were spotted enjoying a dinner together in Washington, D.C. The couple was snapped by a lady […]

  • 'Annoying' people say these 75 things, according to Reddit users

    A popular Reddit destination, "Ask Reddit," has commenters worked up, as people share common statements that are used by "annoying" people. Here are 75 examples and a psychologist's input.