There's A Lot To Like About Allreal Holding AG's (VTX:ALLN) Upcoming CHF6.75 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Allreal Holding AG (VTX:ALLN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 28th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of April.

Allreal Holding's next dividend payment will be CHF6.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF6.75 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Allreal Holding has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of CHF180. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Allreal Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Allreal Holding paying out a modest 46% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Allreal Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (52%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Allreal Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Allreal Holding's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. Allreal Holding is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Allreal Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.0% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is Allreal Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Allreal Holding paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.