There's A Lot To Like About Altabancorp's (NASDAQ:ALTA) Upcoming US$0.15 Dividend

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 7th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

Altabancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.57 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Altabancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 1.4% on the current share price of $41.75. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Altabancorp paying out a modest 26% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Altabancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Altabancorp has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Altabancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Altabancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Altabancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Altabancorp you should know about.

