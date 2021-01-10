'There's a lot of anger': COVID-19 vaccine rollout leaves people scrambling to find shots

Andrea Ball, USA TODAY

Diane Kearns sat at her old-school wooden desk, black hair pulled into a ponytail and face devoid of makeup, and prepared to go to war.

The Austin, Texas, mother of three was fiercely focused on one thing: finding a COVID-19 vaccine for her 18-year-old son, Dean, whose disabilities include cerebral palsy, seizure disorder and legal blindness.

Kearns picked up her Android phone on Dec. 30 and started punching in numbers. Between pounding coffee and banana nut bread, she called 15 grocery stores that had received vaccines. She called Dean’s doctor. She called pharmacies.

No. No. No. They were out of vaccine. They served only first responders. They took only current patients. They accepted only people on waiting lists.

And still, she kept calling, anywhere she could think of, at one point simultaneously using her landline and cellphone, knowing she’d be on hold for a while.

She drank more coffee. She ate more banana nut bread. And she got angry – though that didn’t stop her.

“That anger drives a lot of my action,” Kearns said.

Anger and frustration are surging across the country as the federal government leaves states to handle the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Through Friday, states had received 22.1 million doses of the vaccines. Of those, about 6.7 million – less than one-third – had been administered.

Poor messaging and inconsistent procedures are forcing people to scramble on their own to find vaccines.

For a 71-year-old Florida man and his 66-year-old wife, the chaos meant rising before dawn to get in line for a vaccine, only to be turned away after learning many of the supplies had been given out to people who’d camped overnight, against the express wishes of authorities.

COVID-19 vaccine: Long lines, crashing websites, conflicting information confound Florida's rollout

For a Texas man and advocate of getting aid for the Hispanic community during COVID-19, it means he can’t find a way to vaccinate his 93-year-old grandmother, who spends all day in her recliner and refuses to go outside for fear of catching the virus.

And for Kearns, 54, it means extending her family’s 11-month lockdown. Her husband, who recently got COVID-19 while taking care of his 96-year-old father, had to leave home for weeks. Her children have been quarantined to their rooms and everyone has had to wear masks around Dean. They canceled Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities with family.

“I can’t think of the last time I kissed anybody,” Kearns said. “Probably February. Because there’s such fear. I miss hugging my family.”

Cars were backed up early Monday morning outside a football stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla., as people waited for the first COVID-19 vaccines in Volusia County intended for the general public.
Cars were backed up early Monday morning outside a football stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla., as people waited for the first COVID-19 vaccines in Volusia County intended for the general public.

'Falling through the cracks'

Federal officials point to a host of reasons for the lag in vaccine distributions, including vaccination systems still gearing up, federal funding that hasn't yet been disbursed to states and a requirement that states set aside vaccines for long-term-care facilities.

Add to that two holidays, bad weather in some areas and the need to train medical professionals to prepare and administer two vaccines that require special storage and handling.

A hodgepodge of rules and procedures across the country adds to the confusion. In Florida, for example, seniors 65 and older are in the first phase of vaccine distribution. In Texas, seniors and medically fragile people are in the second phase. In New York, they are in the third phase.

Richard Paiva, a 71-year-old retired advertising man from DeLand, Florida, and his 66-year-old wife, Aida, were determined to get one of the 1,000 vaccines given out on Jan. 4 at a football stadium in nearby Daytona Beach. They’d considered camping out until area officials specifically told people not to do that.

So at 5:30 a.m., they climbed into their Toyota Sienna – loaded with bananas, bread, cashews, applesauce, energy bars and sliced pineapples – and headed for Daytona Stadium.

They got trapped in a massive traffic jam that stretched for miles. Other drivers tried to nose their way in front of the Paivas. Richard let a few in, but when another car came within inches of their minivan, Paiva honked his horn and waved the driver away.

"If you let that second car in, I'll stab you," his wife joked.

By 6:30 a.m., the thousand vaccines were gone. Because so many people had camped out the night before, officials had opened the stadium gates early, an hour before the Paivas even left home.

Richard Paiva is still angry. He feels the rule-breakers were rewarded and officials should have anticipated what would happen when there are more than 137,000 seniors in Volusia County.

“This would be like throwing one 16-ounce steak into a cage of 137,000 famished tigers," he said. "What could go wrong with this picture? I don’t know what they expected to happen.”

More shots were offered the next day, but the Paivas didn't go. They didn't trust that the same thing wouldn't happen. Still, they will eventually try again.

“Hopefully, different, more improved plans, developed and hosted by more competent authorities than those running the Daytona Stadium debacle, will be offered in our area soon,” Richard Paiva said. “When they are, we will be there.”

Richard and Aida Paiva left their DeLand, Fla., home at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 in hopes of getting one of the 1,000 vaccinations offered that day at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach. But they were turned away after authorities opened the gates early to people who&#39;d camped out overnight. &#x00201c;This would be like throwing one 16-ounce steak into a cage of 137,000 famished tigers,&#34; Richard Paiva said of the plan to distribute so few vaccines on a first-come basis.
Richard and Aida Paiva left their DeLand, Fla., home at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 in hopes of getting one of the 1,000 vaccinations offered that day at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach. But they were turned away after authorities opened the gates early to people who'd camped out overnight. “This would be like throwing one 16-ounce steak into a cage of 137,000 famished tigers," Richard Paiva said of the plan to distribute so few vaccines on a first-come basis.

For Omar Gomez, who lives just south of Austin, Texas, efforts to secure a vaccine for his 93-year-old grandmother have also been fruitless.

The engineer and oldest of five children has been doing his best to stay on top of vaccine news to help his older relatives. He volunteers with the Austin Latino Coalition, a group focused on helping the Hispanic community during the pandemic. Gomez has heard about the shortage of vaccines and worries his community will have a particularly difficult time accessing them.

After he drove to his local grocery store pharmacy to check for the shots, he was told they were out and to check in next week. He was also told that his grandmother would have to register online for her shot. But his grandmother can't read or write English and is barely literate in Spanish.

“In my mind, there’s bells going off,” Gomez said. “If my grandmother didn’t have a family that was computer literate, how would she sign up?”

The Austin Latino Coalition notes that vaccines in the area have mostly been provided to pharmacies and distributors west of Interstate 35 when many people of color live in poverty on the east side. Some have no transportation to the distribution sites. Some don't speak English or are afraid to go to these sites for fear they'll be deported. Others don’t have an internet connection to find distribution sites or sign up for waiting lists. And many materials have not been translated into Spanish, said Paul Saldaña with the coalition.

As of Jan. 7, Hispanics made up 48% of the 565 people to die of COVID-19 in Travis County, where Austin is the metropolitan center. Despite that, they’re not getting the attention they deserve, he said.

“The fact remains that our poor, minority families are falling through the cracks,” he said.

'There's a lot of anger'

While Diane Kearns struggled to find a shot for her son, her quest to secure vaccines for her son’s attendants paid off more quickly.

By late December, Texas seniors 65 and older, as well as people with qualifying disabilities, were eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. But medical professionals were still trying to get shots to front-line workers, which included Dean’s five paid caretakers. After hearing that the attendant for a friend's child had gotten the shot, Kearns started her mission to snatch up some of those vaccines.

Within a few days, four of the five had received shots – from the 16th grocery store Kearns called. The fifth caregiver wanted to wait a while to see whether the vaccines had any bad side effects.

That left Kearns solely focused on Dean, who is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair. But the answers she had gotten at the start of her search didn't change. Bottom line: demand far outweighed supply.

By last week, Kearns had hit the wall. She'd been on a waiting list at a local grocery store, only to learn the store had eliminated the waiting list and now required everyone to sign up online.

She called the local children’s hospital, but they were still giving shots to front-line workers. She called a second hospital and was told they didn’t know when they’d be getting COVID-19 vaccines.

Kearns called her local legislator and left a message. She scoured the Facebook pages of other elected officials for news. She even tried to call the head of the state health department and was told to monitor their website for new announcements.

The stress at home is through the roof. Any cough or sneeze is looked at with suspicion. Everyone’s nerves are frayed. They’re tired of hunkering down at home. Even Dean – who can only say “mom” and “Where are we going?” – is yelling in frustration because he misses being social and seeing people.

“We don’t cry,” Kearns said. “We yell at each other. There’s a lot of anger. I try to be calm and Zen and think of where is this anger coming from.”

She skips the makeup and wears stretchy pants to accommodate the weight she’s gained on lockdown. Who cares? It’s not like she’s going anywhere.

And yet, Kearns remains optimistic. This war will end. She guesses Dean will get his vaccine in February. The rest of the family will just have to wait their turn.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 vaccine rollout stirs anger as people scramble to find shots

Latest Stories

  • With an erratic, desperate Trump still in charge, military brass worry — and make plans to avert disaster

    During Wednesday's riot at the Capitol, senior political and military officials tacitly acknowledged with their actions that the chain of command had been broken at the top, revealing the peril the nation finds itself in from an increasingly erratic and borderline delusional commander in chief.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • U.S. blacklists Iraqi militia leader in connection with deadly anti-govt protests

    The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an Iraqi militia leader and former national security adviser, connecting him to human rights abuses during the 2019 anti-government demonstrations in which hundreds of protesters were killed. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement it was blacklisting Falih al-Fayyadh, chairman of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Committee (PMC). The Treasury accused him of being part of a crisis cell formed in late 2019 to suppress protests with the support of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, which is blacklisted by the United States.

  • Indonesian divers spot parts of Boeing 737-500 wreckage after signal detected

    Indonesia's military chief said on Sunday divers have spotted parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed. "We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane," Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement. He said: "We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed." He said the objects included broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts. Earlier, rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the surface. "As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

    Proud of their national reputation for efficiency, Germans are growing increasingly frustrated by the slow rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine its scientists helped develop. Scarce vaccine supply, cumbersome paperwork, a lack of healthcare staff and an aged and immobile population are hampering efforts to get early doses of a vaccine made by U.S.-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech into the arms of the people. Germany has set up hundreds of vaccination centres in sports halls and concert arenas and has the infrastructure to administer up to 300,000 shots a day, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

  • California Congresswoman Who Once Questioned Mask-Wearing Catches COVID-19

    Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), who once expressed skepticism about the mask mandate in Orange County last spring, has tested positive for COVID-19. Although she does not show any symptoms, the 65-year-old Korean American politician learned she had been in contact with someone positive with the virus, Steel’s statement said via Associated Press. “At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining,” Steel said via Los Angeles Times.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten'

    Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says fear was at the root of Trump supporters' Wednesday attack on the Capitol and refusal to accept the election results.Since Election Day, President Trump and his allies have insisted something must have gone wrong to cost Trump re-election. They've spread false claims of fraud and insisted the 74 million people who voted for Trump had to be listened to, despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden got 7 million more votes and elections are usually decided by who gets the most votes. So on Wednesday, several thousand of those supporters took their anger out on the U.S. Capitol and the people tasked with protecting it.But as Earhardt put it on Friday's episode of Fox News' morning show, those Trump voters are just "scared" and "worried" about the future of the country. "They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten," Earhardt said, with co-host Steve Doocy agreeing with her "confused" assessment.> Ainsley Earhardt: “There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/OcqMYGjJtG> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021Fear of "being forgotten" — or rather, of being "replaced" — has been a common theme among white supremacists, who have held high-profile, sometimes deadly demonstrations over the past few years.More stories from theweek.com Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir

  • Huckabee disagrees with Trump’s comments on Capitol Hill riots, says he ‘didn’t use right words’

    Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee argues President Trump should’ve ‘reminded’ Americans of his accomplishments, instead of giving the Democrats a reason to be ‘glad he’s leaving.’

  • Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners

    Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered Saturday to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending a week of protests that sought to highlight the community's plight. Protesters staged a sit-in after the militant group captured and shot the miners last Sunday in Machh, an area some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled Baluchistan province. Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Saturday afternoon in Quetta and was expected to meet with a delegation of mourners and Shiite leaders, according to his office.

  • First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente

    Qatari vehicles crossed into Saudi Arabia through a land border on Saturday for the first time since Arab states severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha in mid-2017, Saudi state TV said, following a deal this week to restore relations. Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced a U.S.-backed deal to end a bitter dispute with Qatar that saw Riyadh, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an embargo on Doha over allegations that it supports terrorism and is cosying up to foe Iran. Qatar denies the charges and says the boycott aimed at curtailing its sovereignty.

  • Capitol protests organized by Alabama AG’s nonprofit group

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

  • What Biden's Cabinet picks say about how he plans to govern

    Joe Biden promised that his presidency would mean a return to normalcy. The president-elect announced his final nominees this past week, completing a diverse team of two dozen people. Many have already begun meeting with interest groups and advocacy organizations, and his transition team has had what’s been described as an “open-door policy” toward advocacy groups for months.

  • More Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested, senator urges social media providers to keep data

    Federal agents arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral, of one carrying off the House speaker's lectern and another who wore horns and a fur pelt, while a top Democratic lawmaker called on mobile carriers to preserve social media content related to the carnage. Dozens of people have been charged following the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, with the FBI asking the public to help identify participants, given the proliferation of images of the riots on the internet. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who featured prominently on social media wearing horns, a fur pelt, face paint and brandishing a spear adorned with the U.S. flag, turned himself in to police, the Department of Justice said.

  • Switzerland's decision to close schools was one of most effective measures of reducing Covid spread, study says

    Switzerland's decision in the spring to shutter schools was one of measures that was most effective in reducing mobility and thus also transmission of Covid-19, a study showed Sunday. Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, ETH, determined that the closure of Swiss schools last March was responsible for cutting mobility by more than a fifth. "School closures reduced mobility by 21.6 percent," Stefan Feuerriegel, an ETH professor of management information systems who headed the study." "School closures reduce mobility, (which) then reduces new cases" of Covid-19, he said. His team analysed some 1.5 billion movements in Swiss telecommunication data between February 10 and April 26 last year to evaluate the impact on mobility as various anti-Covid measures were introduced. In decentralised Switzerland, its 26 cantons introduced measures at different paces before a country-wide partial lockdown, including school closures, was ordered on March 16. Schools across the country remained closed for about two months before gradually opening up again. The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, found school closures ranked third in terms of reducing mobility. At the top of the list was a ban on gatherings of more than five people, which was seen slashing mobility by 24.9 percent, and the closure of restaurants, bars and non-essential shops, which caused people to move about 22.3 percent less, the study shows. Feuerriegel said it was not surprising that school closures had such a big impact on people's movements. "If schools are closed, we can expect a large change in behaviour," he said, pointing out that "not only will kids stay home, but sometimes it also requires their parents to change their mobility as well." School closures have been among the most controversial measures introduced around the world to help rein in the pandemic. Children are far less likely to develop severe illness from Covid-19 than older people, but it remains unclear how much they transmit the virus. The ETH study does not address that, but indicates that school closures can significantly reduce transmission by prompting people to move about and mingle less. "Our analysis confirms school closure as a measure to slow the spread, through reduced mobility," Feuerriegel said.

  • Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan

    China's state media lashed out at the latest move on Taiwan by the departing Trump administration, accusing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “seeking to maliciously inflict a long-lasting scar on China-U.S. ties.” A writer for the official Xinhua News Agency also said in a commentary Sunday that the lifting of longstanding restrictions on U.S. government contacts with Taiwanese counterparts proves that Pompeo “is only interested in stoking unwarranted confrontations, and has no interest in world peace.” Another commentary posted online by CGTN, the English-language channel of state broadcaster CCTV, called Pompeo's announcement “a cowardly act of sabotage" of the next U.S. administration.

  • FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

    The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

  • Republican AGs association promoted Capitol march through robocalls

    In the aftermath of the recent siege on the U.S. Capitol building by pro-Trump supporters, it’s been discovered that robocalls promoting a march on the Capitol that day were sent out from a branch of the Republican Attorneys General Association. NBC News reports that the group, which represents many of the top law enforcement officers in the states, has a fundraising department called the Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF). The department sent out automated voice calls about marching to the Capitol to help protest certification of the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, which led to a riot on Congress.