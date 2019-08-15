There's A Lot To Like About Anjani Portland Cement Limited's (NSE:APCL) Upcoming 1.6% Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Anjani Portland Cement Limited (NSE:APCL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 20th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of September.

Anjani Portland Cement's upcoming dividend is ₹2.50 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of ₹2.50 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Anjani Portland Cement has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of ₹156.65. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Anjani Portland Cement

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Anjani Portland Cement is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Anjani Portland Cement's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Anjani Portland Cement paid out over the last 12 months.

NSEI:APCL Historical Dividend Yield, August 16th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Anjani Portland Cement's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Anjani Portland Cement has seen its dividend decline 8.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Is Anjani Portland Cement worth buying for its dividend? Anjani Portland Cement has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past ten years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.