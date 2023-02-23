There's A Lot To Like About Aperam's (AMS:APAM) Upcoming €0.42 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Aperam S.A. (AMS:APAM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Aperam's shares on or after the 28th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.42 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €2.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Aperam has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of €36.23. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Aperam can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Aperam has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Aperam generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 43% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Aperam's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Aperam's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Aperam has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Aperam for the upcoming dividend? Aperam has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Aperam, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Aperam is facing. For example, Aperam has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

