There's A Lot To Like About Apiam Animal Health's (ASX:AHX) Upcoming AU$0.012 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Apiam Animal Health's shares before the 16th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.012 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.024 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Apiam Animal Health has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of A$0.98. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Apiam Animal Health is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Apiam Animal Health's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Apiam Animal Health has grown its earnings rapidly, up 119% a year for the past five years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Apiam Animal Health could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last five years, Apiam Animal Health has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Apiam Animal Health got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Apiam Animal Health's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Apiam Animal Health has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Apiam Animal Health that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

