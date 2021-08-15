There's A Lot To Like About Ashtead Group's (LON:AHT) Upcoming UK£0.35 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It looks like Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Ashtead Group's shares on or after the 19th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.35 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.42 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ashtead Group has a trailing yield of 0.7% on the current stock price of £56.36. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Ashtead Group

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Ashtead Group paying out a modest 27% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 13% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Ashtead Group's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ashtead Group has delivered 30% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is Ashtead Group worth buying for its dividend? Ashtead Group has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Ashtead Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ashtead Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    With U.S. 10-year Treasuries yielding around 1.3%, income-seeking investors are likely looking at dividend stocks to generate regular income. Such stocks can not only enhance your regular dividend income significantly, but also offer attractive capital growth potential. Here are three dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 4.2% to 8%, that look appealing right now.

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and corrections are commonplace. But they're also the perfect opportunity for investors to put money to work in winning businesses.

  • Embraer returns to profit, unveils new turboprop plans

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted its first quarterly recurring profit in more than three years on Friday and took another step toward the development of the first brand-new Western turboprop aircraft in decades. Turboprops are said to be more efficient on shorter trips and are particularly attractive at a time of higher oil prices. Embraer's new concept for the turboprop would feature engines mounted at the rear of the aircraft, an unusual change from the more conventional wing-mounted engines, the company's chief commercial officer, Arjan Meijer, said on Twitter.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • 6 Stocks to Buy on the Dip With Strong Upside Left for 2021

    We have narrowed down our search to six large-cap stocks that have attained a 52-week high this year but are currently trading at a sharp discount. These are: CHWY, PINS, ROKU, SLB, EOG and MRNA.

  • 10 Utilities Stocks with Over 3% Dividend Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 utilities stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of utility stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Utilities Stocks with Over 3% Yield. In the midst of a prolonged economic recession and threats of rising inflation and interest rates, investor circles and […]

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • This Investment Could Turn $100 per Month Into $500,000

    It's also easier than you may think to begin, and you don't need to be a stock market expert to choose the right investments. In fact, if you're able to invest just $100 per month, you could build a portfolio worth more than half a million dollars -- as long as you have the right investments. If you're new to the stock market or simply want a "set it and forget it" type of investment, one of your best options is the S&P 500 ETF.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth $300 million

    Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday. The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board. The money from the share sale will be used to support the pandemic-struck leisure and travel businesses of Branson's Virgin Group, as well as to develop new businesses, a spokesperson for the British conglomerate said.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Shares in Zynga and Fiverr are crashing. Here's why that could be the buying opportunity you've been waiting for.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    While the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns of roughly 10% over time, there are some individual stocks that have fared much better. Home Depot (NYSE: HD), the world's leading home-improvement chain, is a company that's produced astronomical returns for shareholders over the years. A $1,000 investment made when the stock started trading publicly in 1981 would be worth a remarkable $16 million today.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 New Stocks Surging Over 60%

    Moving into late summer, the only certainty in the markets is uncertainty. The July jobs report was solid, but businesses continue to deal with a stubborn labor shortage. The Biden Administration looks like it will get what it wants from Congress, in the form of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget package, but inflation is rising and the massive infusion of government spending will likely make that worse. It seems for every market argument, there’s a counter-argument.

  • Fixing Boeing’s Problems Could Boost Its Stock by 35%. What It Needs to Do.

    Shares in the world’s largest aerospace company could rally more than 35% if CEO Dave Calhoun takes bold steps to restore the company’s engineering supremacy.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch