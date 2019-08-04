There's A Lot To Like About Asian Hotels (West) Limited's (NSE:AHLWEST) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Asian Hotels (West) Limited (NSE:AHLWEST) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 8th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of September.

Asian Hotels (West)'s next dividend payment will be ₹1.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of ₹1.00 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Asian Hotels (West) has a trailing yield of 0.4% on the current share price of ₹259. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Asian Hotels (West) has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 1.5% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Asian Hotels (West) generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 0.7% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Asian Hotels (West)'s earnings have been skyrocketing, up 55% per annum for the past five years. Asian Hotels (West) earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Asian Hotels (West) has seen its dividend decline 11% per annum on average over the past 9 years, which is not great to see. Asian Hotels (West) is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Asian Hotels (West)? It's great that Asian Hotels (West) is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Asian Hotels (West) looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.