There's A Lot To Like About Chemours' (NYSE:CC) Upcoming US$0.25 Dividend

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Chemours' shares before the 13th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Chemours has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $40.06. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Chemours can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Chemours has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 35% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Chemours's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Chemours's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 162% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Chemours has delivered an average of 35% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past seven years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Chemours? We love that Chemours is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Chemours, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Chemours for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Chemours and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

