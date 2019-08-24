There's A Lot To Like About China Resources Cement Holdings Limited's (HKG:1313) Upcoming 3.6% Dividend

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (HKG:1313) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of September.

China Resources Cement Holdings's upcoming dividend is HK$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of HK$0.55 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that China Resources Cement Holdings has a trailing yield of 7.7% on the current share price of HK$7.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether China Resources Cement Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether China Resources Cement Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately China Resources Cement Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 48% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, China Resources Cement Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. China Resources Cement Holdings has delivered 37% dividend growth per year on average over the past 8 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid China Resources Cement Holdings? It's great that China Resources Cement Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.