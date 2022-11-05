There's A Lot To Like About Corteva's (NYSE:CTVA) Upcoming US$0.15 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Corteva's shares before the 10th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Corteva has a trailing yield of approximately 0.9% on its current stock price of $65.37. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Corteva's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Corteva has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Corteva has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 7.2% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (53%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Corteva has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, three years ago, Corteva has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.9% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Corteva for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Corteva paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Corteva looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Corteva and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

