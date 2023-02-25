There's A Lot To Like About Covenant Logistics Group's (NASDAQ:CVLG) Upcoming US$0.11 Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Covenant Logistics Group's shares before the 2nd of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.32 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Covenant Logistics Group has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $34.94. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Covenant Logistics Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Covenant Logistics Group paid out just 2.8% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Covenant Logistics Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 21% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Covenant Logistics Group looks like a promising growth company.

Unfortunately Covenant Logistics Group has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is Covenant Logistics Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Covenant Logistics Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Covenant Logistics Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Covenant Logistics Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Covenant Logistics Group (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

