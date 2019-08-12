There's A Lot To Like About CR Capital Real Estate AG's (ETR:CRZK) Upcoming 3.5% Dividend

It looks like CR Capital Real Estate AG (ETR:CRZK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 16th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of August.

CR Capital Real Estate's next dividend payment will be €1.50 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of €1.00 to shareholders. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether CR Capital Real Estate can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for CR Capital Real Estate

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. CR Capital Real Estate has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether CR Capital Real Estate generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 61% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

XTRA:CRZK Historical Dividend Yield, August 12th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see CR Capital Real Estate's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 153% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the CR Capital Real Estate dividends are largely the same as they were ten years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is CR Capital Real Estate an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about CR Capital Real Estate, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

Ever wonder what the future holds for CR Capital Real Estate? See what the two analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.