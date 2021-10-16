There's A Lot To Like About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upcoming US$1.30 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's shares on or after the 21st of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$5.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $134.69. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is paying out just 9.3% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cracker Barrel Old Country Store generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Cracker Barrel Old Country Store earnings per share are up 6.5% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been increasing steadily and management is reinvesting almost all of the profits back into the business. If profits are reinvested effectively, this could be a bullish combination for future earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has delivered an average of 19% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Shrugs Off Supply-Chain Woes as Shares Head for Best Week in Six

    (Bloomberg) -- Component shortages that have derailed revenue forecasts across the corporate universe came calling for Apple this week. The response from shareholders? They bought more of the stock. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Com

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • How much money YouTubers with 1 million subscribers make

    Creators who are a part of YouTube's Partner Program can monetize their YouTube videos with ads, with some receiving six-figure monthly paychecks.

  • IBM earnings are about to change and could be ‘messy’ — Here is what you need to know

    International Business Machines Corp. earnings report has the potential to be "messy" as Big Blue spins off managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • AT&T (T) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    AT&T (T) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • Microsoft discloses pay boosts for CEO Satya Nadella, other top execs

    Nadella's pay has been tethered to performance over the past two fiscal years. And as the Microsoft's revenue has steadily grown, it has increased Nadella's compensation as well.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • SEC Approves Bitcoin ETF, Opening Crypto to Wider Investor Base

    After years of trial and error by would-be fund sponsors, cryptocurrency investing is finally opening up to the masses with the tacit U.S. approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. ProShares, which filed for its Bitcoin Strategy ETF this past summer, may be the first to launch next week. Proponents of a bitcoin ETF believe the product will be more widely accessible for individuals interested in bitcoin than the actual cryptocurrency by giving investors a regulated alternative to the underlying digital asset.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • This Self-Storage Real Estate Investment Fund Has a 22% Target Annual Return

    The latest offering on RealCrowd’s real estate investment platform is for a self-storage fund with a 22% target internal rate of return (IRR). The $50 million fund is targeting a portfolio of both value-added and new development self-storage opportunities to produce cash flow and substantial capital gains. Investment Strategy: The fund’s sponsor, Ziff Real Estate Partners, intends to acquire a diverse portfolio of roughly 15 high-quality self-storage properties through the ground-up development

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • I inherited annuities from my dad — how can I avoid being double taxed?

    Q.: Hi Dan, I am the beneficiary of several nonqualified annuities that my father had. The companies holding these annuities are saying that the cost basis is undetermined. How can I avoid being double taxed on the amount my father paid for these annuities with after tax money?

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy on Rising Cloud Infrastructure Spending

    The cloud-based service market that includes IaaS and SaaS has been growing in importance since the coronavirus outbreak, which is helping companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL).