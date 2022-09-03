There's A Lot To Like About CRH's (LON:CRH) Upcoming US$0.24 Dividend

CRH plc (LON:CRH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase CRH's shares on or after the 8th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.22 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CRH has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current stock price of £31.96. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately CRH's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 53% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see CRH's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 20% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. CRH has delivered 4.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because CRH is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Is CRH worth buying for its dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

