There's A Lot To Like About Enero Group's (ASX:EGG) Upcoming AU$0.035 Dividend

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 17th of September in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of October.

Enero Group's next dividend payment will be AU$0.035 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.06 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Enero Group has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of A$1.605. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Enero Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Enero Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 48% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Enero Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Enero Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 29% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Enero Group has seen its dividend decline 28% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Enero Group is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Has Enero Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Enero Group is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Enero Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

