'There's been a lot of excitement': Here's what to look forward to in Lakeland in 2024

LAKELAND — New Year's Day offers for many a sense of renewed hope for the future and is a day for making resolutions.

Lakeland has several major construction projects in the works, and designs for many more, that will shape and change the city in 2024 and beyond.

The Ledger asked Lakeland officials what residents can expect to see coming this year, in addition to some promises for the future. Here's what they had to say:

New sports, recreation sites will open

Lakeland residents can look forward to the expansion of Lake Crago Outdoor Recreational Complex in early 2024, according to City Manager Shawn Sherrouse.

The City of Lakeland's Lake Crago master plan depicts phase three as being located southwest of the site's recreational building.

The city contracted Lakeland-based Rodda Construction to oversee a nearly $3 million buildout of Lake Crago featuring three multipurpose sports fields. The fields, being built on the southern portion of the roughly 119-acre complex, can be used for football, lacrosse and soccer.

"It's going to make Lake Crago even more used by the community," Sherrouse said.

The fields were about 70% complete at the end of 2023, he said.

For those looking to head outdoors with "man's best friend," Sherrouse said the city's downtown dog park at 145 N. Lake Ave. is expected to open to the public early in the year.

"There's been a lot of excitement about that," he said. "I think it will get a lot of good use."

The plans for the 1.8-acre parcel call for a 6-foot decorative fence with six entry gates, dog sculptures, boulder retaining walls and concrete sidewalks. Amenities are slated to include a dog water fountain, a waste station and a dog wash station.

The city is nearly finished with its new esports center in the Coleman-Bush Building.

The city's Parks and Recreation staff is nearly done building its new e-sports center in the Coleman-Bush Building, 1104 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Sherrouse said the center has remained in active use during the overhaul of the site.

MidFlorida Credit Unit made a $74,900 donation to the city in September to help purchase gaming equipment for about 20 stations and various programs. In exchange, there will be a sign naming it the MidFlorida Credit Union Esports Center.

Lakeland has plans to partner with Florida Aerospace Center to add flight stimulators to the space.

"It's going to be interesting to see how much use that facility will get throughout the inaugural year in 2024," Sherrouse said.

It's a new concept that, if it takes off, could shape future offerings.

Pushing forward with revitalization efforts

Munn Park's revitalization at the center of Lakeland's downtown remains a key focus for city staff and elected officials in the upcoming year.

Sherrouse said the overwhelming public feedback that was gathered last year has been submitted to the city's consultants, who are refining the requests into a few proposed designs.

Tracey Schneider, left, senior landscape architect with Pennoni, explains some of the proposals for Munn Park to Gary and Mickie Brown during a public forum on the future of Munn Park at the Magnoila Building in Lakeland in January 2023.

There have been multiple suggestions from city commissioners and community stakeholders that might reshape the project. City commissioners had a potential interest in closing some of the public streets adjacent to Munn Park to vehicular traffic, according to Sherrouse, which could radically impact the project's scope.

"In 2024, we will start identifying ways to fund and move toward construction based on what the final design option becomes," he said. "We have some design options, and we are going to be presenting those in the early part of 2024."

Sherrouse said the proposals are not static and there will be a range of options presented. For example, he said if the streets were to be closed to vehicle traffic, it might involve other changes, such as raising the street level or installing various barricades to physically block cars from the area.

The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority's board of directors has discussed having a building along the north end of Munn Park. The idea is that a new building could serve many purposes, such as LDDA offices, small retail fronts for start-up businesses, or even house public restrooms.

From Northwest District: Lakeland swears in Guy LaLonde as its newest commissioner

Sherrouse said there will be design options that feature a building on this north end of Munn Park.

"We have not talked about funding for construction at all," he said. "There's a heavy lift coming in determining how we will go about funding that revitalization effort."

Addressing the homeless issue downtown

When talking about revitalization of Munn Park, one issue that has come up repeatedly is what's being done to address the park's use as a gathering spot for the city's homeless.

The city is still discussing the homeless in Munn Park, and more concrete ideas for provisions should be addressed at the commission's upcoming strategic planning retreat.

Mayor Bill Mutz said he expects more aggressive daytime provisions for the homeless to be addressed at the commission's upcoming strategic planning retreat — usually held in February or March.

Two organizations, the Homeless Coalition of Polk County and Talbot House, submitted plans to the city for a potential day service center to provide services for individuals who are homeless. Neither received funding last year, but it is likely to be brought up as a topic of conversation again this spring, Mutz said.

Downtown parking and 'LoMa'

In revitalizing and modernizing downtown Lakeland, Mutz said he expects commissioners to revisit changes to downtown parking rules.

Lakeland is looking to change downtown parking rules to encourage more people to use the garages.

"We have to consider half our parking garages are not filled," the mayor said. "We have to figure out how to put people in parking garages that exist before we go crazy on anything else we need to be doing."

Construction is expected to kick off on revitalization projects along East Rose Street, part of the suggested "LoMa" or local makers village, Mutz said.

"We will absolutely see progress on East Rose Street this year," he said. "That makes this parking even more necessary."

Conceptual plans visualize East Rose Street as prime for redevelopment, becoming a key gateway into downtown Lakeland. A key component of that, Sherrouse said, will be relocating the city's impound lot, at 834 E. Rose St., so the barbed wire enclosing the parking lot can be brought down and give it a more welcoming feel.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: From recreation to revitalization, here's what to expect in Lakeland